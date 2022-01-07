Schools are back in session. Next up: higher ed. ¶ Before lecture halls fill up again this month, colleges and universities are communicating new COVID-19 guidelines as students and staff return amid the country’s wave of the omicron variant. ¶ Many students and staff will have to test for the virus before their semesters start, or begin the year with a period of remote instruction. ¶ Here’s staff writer ETHAN SIMMONS’ look at what nearby higher-ed institutions are requiring as the spring semester gets going:
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS
Remote instruction: From Jan. 18-21.
In-person classes resume: Jan. 24.
Return testing required?
- Undergrad students: One negative test before Jan. 21.
- Faculty, staff, grad students: One negative test before Jan. 15.
Unvaccinated? Must test every other day.
The UI stepped back its spring testing requirements in an announcement this week.
Those returning are no longer required to get an off-campus test before arriving to Champaign-Urbana. Instead, all students, faculty and staff — regardless of vaccination status — must obtain a negative on-campus saliva test to enter campus buildings again.
UI spokesperson Allison Vance explained the change.
“We are still strongly encouraging everyone to take an off-campus, FDA-approved test before they return to campus,” Vance told The News-Gazette. “However, we have heard from many students and parents that it has become incredibly difficult to find tests in their communities, so we removed it as a requirement.”
Vance said the university has heard many locations offering off-campus testing have been taking several days to return results, “which would not be effective.”
The return-testing period began Jan. 3 on the C-U campus. Fully vaccinated students and staff members will be granted access to campus buildings after testing negative for the virus from this point forward.
Unvaccinated students, faculty and staff must still test every other day they are on campus to maintain building access.
The UI is running its first four days of class remotely to give students and staff time to test.
Chancellor Robert Jones said the university “does not expect or plan to extend this delayed start” for face-to-face instruction “beyond that first week.”
The UI is also implementing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new isolation and quarantine guidance. Those with asymptomatic COVID-19 infections are now required to isolate for five days, while spending the next five wearing a mask around others.
“The university takes guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District when it comes to quarantine and isolation policies,” Vance said. “They are both following this new guidance from the CDC.”
The UI officially recommended the use of N-95 or KN-95 masks for all students and staff in this week’s announcement and is requiring all of those who are vaccinated — as of now, that’s 94 percent of campus — to receive a booster when they become eligible.
Those who test positive at an off-campus location must upload the result through the school’s MyMcKinley Portal.
EASTERN ILLINOIS
Remote instruction: None.
In-person classes resume: Monday.
Return testing required? One negative test before Jan. 13.
Unvaccinated? Must test every week.
All students, faculty and staff, regardless of vaccination status, have to test at the school’s SHIELD saliva testing center upon arriving to campus.
According to EIU’s COVID-19 dashboard, around 77 percent of students and staff are fully vaccinated.
ILLINOIS STATE
Remote instruction: Jan. 10-21, with some exceptions.
In-person classes resume: Jan. 24.
Return testing required?
- Students: One negative test within three days prior to arrival.
- Faculty and staff: One negative test within seven days of returning to campus.
Unvaccinated? Must test every week.
On Dec. 22, ISU President Terri Kinzy announced that the first two weeks of instruction would be held online, though “some exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for a small number of specific courses.”
All facilities reopened Monday, Jan. 3. Those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days must upload proof of their positive test to the school’s Patient Health Portal to achieve compliance.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN
Remote instruction: Optional for faculty for first two weeks.
In-person classes resumed: Wednesday.
Return testing required? Students must receive one negative test within three days prior to arrival.
Unvaccinated? Must test every week.
The school recommends all non-essential campus activities to be conducted virtually until Jan. 16.
Administrators were clear in their last email to students: the new CDC isolation guidelines will not be adopted by the school.
“While federal guidelines regarding duration of isolation and quarantine for the general public have been shortened, our communication with local and CDC authorities indicates this does not extend to institutions of higher education and congregate settings, including densely populated residential communities,” the most recent email said.
More than 97 percent of IWU students had been vaccinated as of Thursday, said spokeswoman Ann Aubry.
PARKLAND COLLEGE
Remote instruction: None.
In-person classes resume: Monday.
Return testing required? No.
Unvaccinated? Must test every week.
Parkland is proceeding with its plan for in-person classes.
Parkland students and staff still have to provide proof of full vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test from the past seven days, to gain building access.
“We ask those who are not feeling well to stay home,” said Stephanie Stuart, a spokeswoman for the college in Champaign. “New flexible classroom technology allows students to log into live lectures remotely, so learning can continue when unforeseen circumstances arise.”
DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Remote instruction: None.
In-person classes resume: Jan. 18.
Return testing required? No.
Unvaccinated? Must test every week.
DACC uses a system called Cleared4Class to track vaccination and testing status for its students. Unvaccinated students and employees have to test weekly at the on-campus SHIELD saliva testing site.
Its mitigation strategies haven’t changed since the fall semester, though it is adding a temporary, full-time COVID-19 coordinator.
The coordinator is someone “with a background in nursing and contact tracing, to be in charge of ensuring compliance with the testing requirements for unvaccinated students and employees,” said Lara Conklin, DACC’s executive director of college relations.