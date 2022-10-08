CHAMPAIGN — Community transmission of COVID-19 has continued to decline throughout most of East Central Illinois and across the state.
Champaign County hit the “low” community transmission level Friday after dropping from a summer-long high transmission level to the medium level a week ago.
Ford County was the only county in East Central Illinois at the medium level, with transmission considered to be low in the rest of this area of the state.
Statewide, there were 14 counties at the medium risk level, with the rest at the low level, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health Friday.
COVID-19 was still around, though. Champaign County had 175 known active cases Friday, and 14 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.