SAVOY — When everything was being canceled last month, Destinations with Donica was busy.
A travel agent in Savoy, Donica Halcom had cruises and trips for small groups to reschedule.
“For the first two or three weeks, things were pretty crazy,” she said. “We had one large group going to Israel the first of June and delayed that until March of 2021. They’re doing pretty well with that because people who couldn’t go in June can go in March.”
But after that initial rush, “everything’s come to a standstill,” she said.
She said the small groups she plans for are “making plans mostly for next year.”
“2021 is going to be an interesting year for all the travel agencies, airlines and everyone,” she said. “We hope to get back maybe not to the way it was, but to some normalcy.”
Right now, there’s too much uncertainty.
“Everyone’s just kind of uncertain about what’s going to take place and how soon they’ll be able to be back out and traveling,” she said.
For travelers, Halcom noted that cruises, hotels and airlines have particularly flexible cancellation and rescheduling policies right now.
They’re “all very, very flexible right now, where you will receive refunds, credits, and even credits more than 100 percent,” she said. “Cruise lines especially — if you want to reschedule — are giving 125-percent credit for the next cruise.”
After 20 years in the business, Halcom said she’s never seen the travel industry disrupted like it has been in the last month.
“9/11 was different,” she said. Not long after, “people were flying, and we just had new rules. That’s I think what we’re going to find. There should be some changes, but it’s OK and people will learn to adjust.”