TUSCOLA — The Tuscola school district has long been a frontrunner in effective use of social media when it comes to area schools. Being forced into relying more on digital communication in the face of the coronavirus pandemic didn’t change that.
Tuscola High School took to Facebook Live on Friday morning to stream what in a typical year would be an honors ceremony conducted in front of at least 1,000 people in the school gym. Instead, Principal Steve Fiscus and guidance counselor and boys’ basketball coach Justin Bozarth took turns announcing more than $82,000 in scholarships for Tuscola seniors over the course of nearly an hour.
“We’re appreciative of all the support our students receive, and we had to find a way to publicize and announce all of our scholarship sponsors and winners,” Fiscus said. “In light of the restrictions placed upon us, this is what we thought was best. Seniors, this day is about recognizing your accomplishments and rewards for hard work. You’ve had to endure a premature end to your school year.
“A loss of normalcy, a loss of spring sports, a loss of music performances and a loss of everything you associated with school. For that, I am sorry. While there’s nothing I can do to fix it, just know I will always be here for you, and all of us educators will. That’s what we’re here for, to build relationships and put students first.”
Scholarship winners may be contacted directly by their organization and can get their award through them. Awards can also be picked up directly between 8 and 11 a.m. Monday at the high school on Prairie Circle Drive.