TUSCOLA — Tradition was an important consideration for Steve Fiscus and the rest of the Tuscola High School administration when deciding how to address 2020’s graduation ceremony.
“Being able to walk across the stage in the gym that their parents and grandparents walked across 60 years ago is important to our community,” the Tuscola principal said.
And so this year’s seniors will have that experience. Just not in quite the same manner as those who came before them.
Tuscola is adopting an individualized graduation setup that involves a mostly empty gymnasium but many of the other usual bells and whistles. Fiscus gave credit to Gulfport High School in Mississippi for the plan, with that school announcing it in mid-April.
“When looking at all the options in the (Illinois State Board of Education) guidelines, none of them felt personal enough to me,” Fiscus said. “This was the best option to give the kids a somewhat traditional experience.”
It also allows them to stay within ISBE and Illinois Department of Public Health specifications pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, of course.
Each person in the 75-strong Class of 2020 can pick out a five-minute time block on May 19, 20 or 21 in which, with up to four family members watching, they can take their diploma off a table on a stage in the high school gymnasium. Each student also will have their name announced over a loudspeaker, as they would during a typical graduation, and be able to take photos with family afterward.
Fiscus said students are not required to do this if they have safety concerns.
The only other people who would be in the gym with a student and his or her family are Fiscus, Superintendent Gary Alexander, school videographer Tracy Hornaday, a school secretary and a Tuscola Board of Education member — all staying appropriate distances from one another.
Hornaday will film all of the festivities for public, social-media-based distribution set for 7 p.m. May 23 — when Tuscola’s graduation was initially scheduled. The finalized video will include the diploma reception — with the valedictorian’s speech included during his or her time block — and a post-graduation Q&A with each student.
“It’ll be kind of neat and a very personal touch to graduation,” Fiscus said of the Q&A.
Fiscus estimated Tuesday that 75 percent of his seniors had already signed up for a plot of time. He also said he has received some pushback on this graduation event.
“Groups out there still want us to have a full ceremony,” Fiscus said. “Based off what the governor said ... I don’t know if it would even be possible this summer. In June or July, the opportunity may not be there.”
Copies of the graduation ceremony video will also be provided to students individually, along with the release on social media. But Fiscus hopes everyone involved turns to social media May 23 for that initial unveiling.
“Our hope is, in my mind, everyone will watch it at the same time,” Fiscus said, “and get a little bit of the feeling as if they were there.”