SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Attorney for the Central District is reminding citizens to be alert to scams surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are fortunate to live in communities of people who are generous and caring toward others; however, there are those who use crisis situations to exploit and incite people’s fear and vulnerabilities to do harm,” said U.S. Attorney John Milhiser. “It is a top priority of this office, in partnership with our local, state and federal law-enforcement counterparts, to detect, investigate and prosecute anyone who attempts to take advantage of the anxieties and uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud others.
“Remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to law enforcement,” he said.
If you have been a victim of a fraud or are aware of one, call the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.
Examples of reports the hotline is receiving include robocalls offering to sell respiratory masks with no intent of delivery; social-media scams seeking donations or claiming to provide stimulus funds if the recipient enters bank-account information; the sale of counterfeit or fake testing kits, cures, “immunity” pills and protective equipment; and fake offers of free COVID-19 testing in order to obtain Medicare beneficiary information that is used to submit false medical claims.
In the Central District, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finlen has been appointed as “coronavirus fraud coordinator,” coordinating with other state and federal prosecutors, the Illinois Attorney General’s office and the Illinois State Police on fraud schemes associated with the public-health crisis.
The Department of Justice has also prioritized the investigation and prosecution of individuals and entities that try to hoard massive amounts of vital medical supplies and engage in price gouging that keeps the government, health care workers and the public from helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.