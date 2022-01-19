URBANA — To prepare for an expected surge in cases, the University of Illinois has added dozens of extra isolation and quarantine spaces for its students this semester.
However, administrators say the on-campus rooms will be used selectively for students who can’t safely return home to isolate.
According to Allison Copenbarger Vance, UI director of institutional communications, about 100 isolation and quarantine spaces have been added for the residential community on campus, pushing the total to around 250 rooms.
Vance declined to share the locations of the rooms for confidentiality reasons.
The UI, like practically everywhere else in the country, is experiencing its highest-ever caseload this month. Thousands of students are arriving to campus this week as the semester begins with a week of remote learning so that they all have time to get a required negative test for in-person instruction.
Students who test positive after taking their required on-campus saliva test are being asked to go back home to isolate if they can.
“There are limited isolation and quarantine spaces available here on our campus. Wwe have to be really honest and upfront about that,” Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Danita Brown Young said in a COVID-19 briefing video. “Isolation and quarantine space provided by our campus will only be available to the students who cannot safely return to their permanent residence to isolate. It’s a little bit of a change.”
So, what constitutes a safe return? University Housing will work with students individually to determine a plan, Vance said.
“For example, international students or students who have a high-risk family member at home will not be advised to isolate at their permanent residence,” she said.
For students who do end up using isolation rooms after testing positive, they can leave isolation within 24 hours of the fifth day, Vance said, if they are not still experiencing symptoms.
Student testing and cases bumped up again Monday, one day before remote instruction began. All students, regardless of vaccination status, are required to test at least once before Monday, when in-person classes are set to resume. Young said those who don’t test by then will be contacted by the university and won’t be able to gain building access until they test negative.
In the last week, 1,035 students, faculty and staff tested positive for COVID-19 on campus, after 31,000 tests, a rate of 3.3 percent. About half of tests and cases have been among undergraduate students, with 314 undergrad cases coming from Sunday and Monday’s tests alone.
During the UI’s virtual COVID-19 briefing, health authorities and administrators were clear: There will be a continued surge in cases to start the year. But the UI plans to continue in-person instruction in light of its indoor mask mandate, increased ventilation and vaccination rate for the campus population of near 95 percent. Eligible students and employees are required to get a booster shot as well, and events with 200 attendees or more will require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test.
“We have seen a surge in cases at the beginning of every semester since this pandemic began, and we will expect another surge in cases as students come back, especially as testing becomes available to them as they come back to town,” said UI epidemiologist Rebecca Lee Smith.