URBANA — The University of Illinois campus would normally be getting visits from prospective students this time of year.
But like most in-person activities during the pandemic, they have been restricted to the virtual variety.
“We will be trying to do things virtually between now and May 1” — the deadline for prospective students to make their decision — Associate Provost for Enrollment Management Dan Mann said at Tuesday’s University Senates Conference meeting. “We know that (for) lots of students and their families, visiting campus is an important part of making this decision, and so we are trying to bring in a class — 7,700 is our target — without having a campus-visit program. But we’re encouraged. We think we can do that.”
Mann said he doesn’t expect the lack of visits to make a big difference this year for prospective students because “they seem to understand that we’re in very special times.”
“We also know, just because some of our students and families tell us, they’re actually making visits to Champaign-Urbana and doing their own walk around campus,” he said.
Applications were up 10 percent campuswide, he said.
About 72.5 percent were to the engineering, liberal arts and sciences, or business colleges, which Mann said account for about 60 percent of open positions.
So “the other 40 percent are getting about 28.5 percent of our apps,” Mann said.
“We have admitted more Illinois residents this time around than we ever had before,” he added.
At UI-Chicago, Vice Provost for Academic and Enrollment Services Kevin Browne said the campus normally gets about 35,000 visitors.
“It’s zero for this year,” he said, though the campus is looking to add a self-guided visitor program next month.
“We’ve pivoted to a much more Zoom-based environment, and I think you can all agree that by this point, most of our students, faculty, staff, community members are Zoomed out. We’re not getting the numbers at these events that you would expect,” Browne said.
The Chicago campus is hoping to bring in 4,000 freshman and 2,200 transfer students.
“We’re about 1.9 percent down on applications at this point, but we’re up 3.9 percent in admitted” students, Browne said.
He said the pandemic and at-home learning has made it difficult for recruiters to get into schools and build connections.
“This class we’re looking at has been out of the buildings for a year and a half. Trying to maintain that momentum for first-generation students, underrepresented (students) has been problematic,” Browne said.
Last year, he said many students deferred enrollment, and “our fear is there could be a large percentage of the generation who we’ve lost to higher education. Community colleges are down, the regional universities are down, the privates — depending where you go — are down.”
He also said that universities will need to reposition themselves after more than a year of online learning.
“For decades, we directly or indirectly said that our brick-and-mortar programs were better than the online programs, for whatever reasons. We just spent the last year and a half proving that we were wrong,” Browne said. “So the System, I think, needs to lead the charge with the other four-year public institutions, redefining the value, because we can’t go back to the way it was before.”
At UI-Springfield, Associate Provost for Enrollment Management Natalie Herring said the campus is hosting Saturday visits in groups of up to nine people.
“We’ve seen some success with Saturday tours,” she said.
But she said applications and admissions were down.
“There is some concern about where we should be,” Herring said. “Our goal is to at least come in flat from last year.”
Herring said she’s looking forward to two more years of the ACT and SAT being optional, pending approval Thursday by trustees, and was happy to hear the announcement that all public universities would be switching to the Common App.
The Common App makes it possible for high school students to apply to multiple colleges at once, which Herring said should be helpful “when you have a school like ours, which is known, but perhaps not widely known.”
The Chicago campus was the first public university in Illinois to use the Common App, Browne said.
“We want to get into the marketplace where the students are already,” he said. “We didn’t see a 30 percent increase in applications. It was an evolutionary change.”
At the Urbana campus, Mann said other Big Ten schools have seen a 10 to 20 percent increase in applications when switching to the Common App.
“We see this as a great convenience for students and families that don’t have to fill out multiple applications necessarily,” Mann said.
But he said the UI doesn’t have “an application problem.”
“We’re a little concerned about what happens if we get another 12 to 15,000 apps that we need to process and all the work that goes into that,” Mann said.