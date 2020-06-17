Saliva-based test would be offered at 20 locations
URBANA — Instead of sticking a swab up peoples’ noses, the University of Illinois hopes to test its students, faculty and staff for COVID-19 using a saliva-based test at 20 locations across campus.
The UI has yet to officially decide whether face-to-face instruction will resume this fall, but if it does, the entire campus community would be tested when they return and again three to four days later to confirm the original result.
“With the saliva-based testing, this actually becomes very practical and easy to do,” said Marty Burke, associate dean for research at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine.
The UI’s team that’s focused on COVID-19 testing and contact tracing expanded on its efforts Tuesday in an online briefing for the community.
While the FDA recently approved a more convenient saliva-based test for the coronavirus, researchers were concerned that supply-chain issues would prevent it from scaling for the entire campus, Burke said.
But they were able to develop a way to bypass one of the steps typically used, Burke said, while maintaining “levels of detection that rival even the very best tests that are out there.”
“This was achieved through an extraordinary effort in which a wide matrix of different temperatures, times and buffers were tested to find conditions that allow this to be directly achieved,” he said. “And so this is now a new test that we can use on our campus to allow us in a scalable fashion (to do) up to 10,000 tests per day.”
He said faculty and staff will have an opportunity to get tested in July, and then all 51,500 students would get tested in the fall.
“We imagine this will be just part of their orientation,” Burke said.
The UI would then use algorithms to determine who to randomly test throughout the semester.
The algorithm would consider a person’s class sizes, housing or working environment and other factors, Burke said.
“We’re going to have about 20 testing stations all throughout the campus,” Burke said. “The idea is so just on your way to class or your way to work, you just pop in, you can submit your saliva sample and then go on (with) your day.”
The testing is just one part of the strategy to prevent and contain outbreaks on campus.
The UI has also developed an exposure notification app that will allow people to be notified if they’ve been near someone who tested positive.
It uses Bluetooth to detect random codes from nearby phones to notify someone if they may have been in contact with someone who tested positive.
The app will also allow users to upload test results and report symptoms, and would give them a color code assigned by the local health department indicating their risk.
The app was built with privacy and consent in mind, said William Sullivan, director of the Rokwire initiative behind the UI’s official app.
“First of all, users own their data,” Sullivan said. “We never, never sell it or give it away. We’re not Facebook. We’re not Google.”
The app is being tested this month by athletes returning to campus and interns at the VetMed and the College of Medicine.
“We’ll be doing a richer, more comprehensive pilot in July” with more than 1,200 community members, Sullivan said.
The app will supplement traditional contact tracing efforts by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and the McKinley Health Center.
The health district has about 30 people doing contact tracing, and McKinley has five. Another 18 to 20 people are being trained so the UI will have a “surge capacity,” Sullivan said.
“It’ll be a very nice combination of both digital and human-touch contact tracing,” he said.
Burke said he was optimistic that with these efforts, combined with traditional measures such as wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing, the UI will be able to safely re-open.
“We’re an amazing community who is so committed to doing this the right way, and we have such an extraordinary level, I think, of individual responsibility,” Burke said. “We all want to reopen, and we all want to do it safely.”