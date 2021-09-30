URBANA — University of Illinois students and staff members who have requested exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds have found the odds to be in their favor.
So far, the Office of the Dean of Students has only denied one religious-exemption request out of every 86 received from students.
For employees, that rate is one denial for every 16 requests.
The UI set a Sept. 15 deadline for students and staff to apply for medical or religious exemptions from receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.
According to the Office of Access and Equity, more than 660 faculty and staff members applied for an exemption from the vaccine for religious or spiritual reasons, while more than 770 students requested religious exemptions, said Stephen Bryan, dean of student support and advocacy.
On the employee side, some 626 have received ongoing exemptions, according to Elizabeth Tsukahara, assistant director for communications in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
Four employees have been granted interim religious exemptions, while seven requests were erroneous and 42 were denied.
When employees seek religious accommodations and the employer has “an objective basis for questioning either the religious nature or the sincerity of a particular belief, observance or practice,” the employer can ask for supporting information, Tsukahara said.
“Almost all of the denials of requests for religious exemptions have been because the request did not meet the minimum criteria and the employee did not respond to a request for additional information,” she said.
By midday Tuesday, 696 of the 770 student requests had been entered in the UI’s system, and 516 had been fully evaluated by the dean’s office.
Of those 516, just six were denied, Bryan said.
“We review the student’s narrative looking for a specific and sincerely held religious belief, practice or observance that conflicts with receiving the immunization,” Bryan said. “Nearly all students have met that threshold in their signed narrative attesting to” such a belief, observance or practice.
That equates to roughly 6.1 percent of on-campus employees and 1.2 percent of the UI’s student population who have an approved religious exemption for the vaccine.
Fewer campus residents pursued medically based requests for vaccine exemption, which require medical documentation that shows contraindication to the vaccine.
By Tuesday evening, 165 UI employees had requested medical exemptions. So far, 16 have received ongoing exemptions, while 100 have been granted interim exemptions while the UI awaits medical documentation. None have been rejected yet, Tsukahara said.
McKinley Health Center, which handles student medical exemptions, received 84 vaccine-exemption requests from students: 32 were approved, 21 were denied and 31 have been temporarily approved.
Students and staff who have received the exemptions, whether temporary or permanent, must continue their on-campus testing schedules: every other day for undergraduates, twice a week for graduate students and staff.
Those who have been denied an exemption must test every day until they’re fully vaccinated.
After Gov. J.B. Pritzker mandated vaccination for all higher-education students and employees in late August, the UI began unveiling a stricter vaccination policy that went beyond the governor’s testing requirements.
Students, faculty and staff without an exemption must receive their final dose of a vaccine by Oct. 15.
Anyone who deviates from the testing schedule and remains unvaccinated will face “progressive disciplinary processes,” which could lead to dismissal from campus or loss of employment, the UI outlined in a mass email sent Sept. 2.
Thousands of UI students and employees have uploaded completed vaccination cards since the updated policy was announced Aug. 26.
Here are the current totals of students, faculty and staff who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sept. 28 and their change since Aug. 31, as provided by Allison Vance of the Office of Public Affairs:
- Undergraduate students: 30,737 of 33,885, or 91 percent (up from 88 percent).
- Graduate students: 9,616 of 10,209, or 94 percent (up from 88 percent).
- Faculty: 2,620 of 2,974, or 88 percent (up from 82 percent).
- Academic professionals: 2,823 of 3,094, or 91 percent (up from 87 percent).
- Civil-service employees: 3,089 of 4,211, or 73 percent (up from 65 percent).
“We know more have received at least one shot, but these percentages only include those who are fully vaccinated, or two weeks after final dose,” Vance said.
The UI’s on-campus community is about 90.7 percent fully vaccinated, 20 percentage points higher than the “herd immunity” figure public-health officials have touted and about 2,300 fully vaccinated individuals shy of Chancellor Robert Jones’ goal of 95 percent.