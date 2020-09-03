URBANA — It was last call for a while Wednesday evening at Joe’s Brewery.
After the University of Illinois announced steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, the popular Campustown nightspot decided to join in.
“Tonight at 7 p.m., we will close in solidarity with the university’s recent refocus on slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” the bar said Wednesday on its social-media accounts.
Earlier in the day, UI Chancellor Robert Jones announced that more cases had been detected on campus than anticipated and vowed to suspend students who don’t comply with public health directives.
For the next two weeks, the UI is urging students to limit going out to essential activities such as classes, the required twice-weekly testing and groceries.
“If we do not make the progress that we expect will be made over the next two weeks, we are going to be forced to send everyone home,” Provost Andreas Cangellaris said at a news briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Like the UI, Joe’s Brewery had been checking students’ Safer Illinois app to ensure customers had recently tested negative.
Employee Luke Herbert said while it had been going well, “there have been a few challenges,” particularly for non-UI customers who don’t have the app.
But, “we feel that integrating that frequent testing was the best opportunity to provide the safest socialization setting possible,” he said.
While Joe’s will be closed, UI COVID-19 modeler and physicist Nigel Goldenfeld said Campustown bars weren’t the source of the clusters of cases on campus.
“You may think, well, this is just Kam’s or Red Lion or Joe’s or whatever. It’s not true. That’s not what’s happening,” Goldenfeld said. “If it were happening there, it would be, in a sense, more controlled.”
Instead, “the majority of the clusters are within 10 to 15 dorms or Greek houses,” said Awais Vaid, deputy administrator at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. “The majority of them are happening in closed-door facilities where there are indoor parties, get-togethers, socializations that are happening without being monitored.”
More than 1,000 cases have been confirmed on campus since move-in began, with more than 700 since the initial entry screening, said Marty Burke, the chemistry professor leading the UI’s testing and tracing effort.
About 800 people are currently in quarantine, according to the UI.
Jones blamed the uptick on the “recent unacceptable behavior by a small number of students.”
Goldenfeld said while their models did anticipate parties and people not wearing masks, it did not expect students to not comply with directives once they tested positive.
So far, a student has been suspended for hosting a large party Friday at his apartment, another was suspended for violating a quarantine order Saturday, a third was caught posting a video showing how to circumvent the Safer Illinois app, and the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity was suspended for hosting “another” large party this weekend, Jones said.
Another 100 students and organizations are under investigation.
About 10 students haven’t returned calls from the health district’s contact tracers within 24 hours, Vaid said, and people who have tested positive have broken their isolation to get retested and attend parties.
“What is not in the models is that students would actually fail to isolate, that they would not respond to efforts to reach them by C-UPHD, that they would go to a party even if they knew they were COVID positive, or that they would host a party while they were COVID positive,” Goldenfeld said. “We did not anticipate that students would attempt to defeat the Safer Illinois app.”
Rob Kar said at a Wednesday meeting of the academic Senate executive committee he chairs that the omission “concerned” him.
“I’ll be honest, I’m a little concerned about that,” he said. “We know from developmental psychology, from attitudes towards risk, from the psychology on health communications and health education that the 18-to-25-year-old group is unlikely to comply completely.”
And he questioned why students will be any more likely to comply with the new expectations.
“I would like to know more about how we’re going to get compliance with that when we know some people may not comply with other things,” Kar said.
In addition to reminding students that they face immediate suspension for noncompliance, the UI announced that it is hiring more people for its party patrol and created a new team that aims to identify students who have tested positive within 30 minutes.
“We can actually have a team that immediately engages in our own student community to try to contact them and help them get safely isolated,” Burke said, “and encourage and, in fact, make them understand it’s a requirement for them to engage with” the health district.
He said the team will initially contact people manually, but the university’s IT team is working on automating that process.
And Cangellaris said there have been “early signs” that the threat of suspension is working.
“Some of the students who have seen now that there have been consequences for those who have been violating the rules are becoming much more responsive to obeying the rules,” he said.
Kar also questioned if moving online would slow the virus’s spread.
“I’m concerned that that might make things worse because people won’t have to test twice,” he said. “So I don’t see that as a viable option.”
Vaid also noted that no cases have been linked to in-person classes.
Epidemiologist Rebecca Smith said that friends of noncompliant students have told the UI that their friends aren’t worried about the coronavirus and expect the UI to move all online anyway.
“There’s two main messages: One is we’re going to get shut down anyways, have our fun while we can,” she said. “And the other is, it’s not going to affect me. There’s some amount of feeling that I’m not going to get sick.”
Despite the uptick in cases, UI officials said the frequent testing helped catch the increase early and remained optimistic that the virus could still be controlled.
“Our peer institutions are only testing symptomatic people and then doing follow up. So their 100 cases are 100 symptomatic cases; the majority of our cases are asymptomatic,” Smith said. “So we are catching this much, much earlier than any other university I’ve seen.”