URBANA — Campus labor leaders gathered Tuesday to criticize the University of Illinois administration, accusing it of ignoring workers’ health and safety concerns.
About 70 people attended the virtual town-hall event. Administrators were invited to Tuesday’s event, but didn’t attend.
“We are outraged that no one from the admin has deigned to show up to listen to the concerns of workers, students and the community,” Graduate Employees’ Organization Co-President Chelsea Birchmier said in a call made during the meeting to the provost’s office.
In an email to the GEO, Chancellor Robert Jones said the UI had already answered many questions about its plan and its impact, citing mass emails, its COVID-19 website, a video briefing series, its testing dashboard and meetings with the academic Senate and its executive committee.
“As we have said many times, we are focused on safety, while continuing to fulfill our missions and innovating to help address the pandemic,” Jones wrote. “We have worked to give as many people as possible the option of working or learning remotely, and we have implemented many measures to protect the safety of those who cannot be remote.”
UI researchers developed a saliva-based test, which students are required to take twice a week, and they need proof of a recent negative test to get into campus buildings.
Since students began moving in Aug. 16, more than 300,000 tests have been administered, and more than 2,000 people on campus have tested positive, which exceeded modelers’ expectations of about 700 cases this semester.
Administrators attributed this to a handful of dorms and off-campus apartments, parties and infectious students who were not following isolation protocols, which the modelers hadn’t anticipated.
In response to the spike in cases, Jones asked students to limit their activity for two weeks and launched an effort to contact people who test positive within 30 minutes.
Since then, daily new cases have dropped from an average of more than 100 a day to about 25 a day.
UI senior Emily Williams, a former resident adviser, said she didn’t feel safe working in the dorms and said RAs should be given hazard pay.
“Walking through an entire building that may contain coronavirus on commonly touched surfaces and doorknobs is hazardous. Potentially interacting with residents who are confirmed positive cases or close contacts to the virus is also hazardous,” she said. “Undoubtedly RAs on the staff for these buildings are worried for their safety.”
Ed Dawson, a member of Service Employees International Union Local 73, said building-service workers had to change shifts to clean and sanitize buildings that are being used by fewer people than usual.
“It has created problems for some of the workers with daycare, after school programs,” he said. “They label us essential workers, but we’re not essential enough to give us the hazard pay that we’re looking for.”