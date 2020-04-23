URBANA — The University of Illinois is canceling its fall study-abroad programs.
And it hasn’t yet committed to next spring’s programs, which will be evaluated in August or September.
“The Chancellor and Provost have made the difficult decision to extend the suspension of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign study abroad through January 15, 2021,” the UI’s Office of International Safety and Security wrote on its website.
The UI won’t permit any waivers or exceptions, even if a study-abroad program has a later start date.
“Participants choosing to study abroad will have no University connection or support, including access to study abroad options through the University, international insurance, and pre-articulation of course credit,” the announcement said.
The International Safety and Security office acknowledged the effects of the decision.
“The University understands that this decision has wide-ranging implications for students, academic departments, study abroad offices, and our partners,” the announcement said. “Though this decision may feel premature in a rapidly changing environment, leadership is making the decision now to support fiscal prudence for our students and the University, provide academic predictability and planning, acknowledge the unpredictable nature of COVID-19 and international responses, and account for other unanticipated effects from the pandemic.”
The decision comes as universities across the country are deciding whether they’ll continue to meet remotely or in person for the fall semester.