URBANA — The University of Illinois has canceled study abroad for the spring semester.
While the UI’s office of international safety and security said the university was exploring ways to resume study abroad, “the rate of COVID-19 transmission and continued uncertainty suggest that it is not yet appropriate to resume study abroad,” the office said on its website.
“This was not the desired outcome and university staff share our students’ disappointment,” the office said.
No waivers or exceptions will be made for the spring semester, and the university warned anyone who still chooses to study abroad “will have no University connection or support.”