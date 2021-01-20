URBANA — During a normal year, the University of Illinois Child Development Lab would have thousands of students and researchers observing the children learning there.
But this has not been a normal school year.
“We can’t have 4,000 students coming through our doors to do observations,” Director Brent McBride said. “We had to quickly pivot back in March.”
When the UI shifted to online learning , the Child Development Lab in Urbana stopped the in-person observations and focused just on providing child care. And when Gov. J.B. Pritzker implemented a stay-at-home order, the lab applied for and got an emergency license to provide care for up to 28 children of essential medical workers.
Then, once the region moved to Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, the Child Development Lab reopened with 88 children, instead of its usual 160, and with severe restrictions, McBride said. By August, they were allowed to care for 144 children.
“We spent the entire summer coming up with different ways we could support research and teaching on a remote basis,” McBride said.
Normally, students and researchers would be in the classrooms observing how children develop.
“You might think you understand it, but not until you see it in action do you understand why it’s so important,” McBride said.
The lab, which is part of the Department of Human Development and Family Studies in the College of ACES, hosts class projects, student teachers, health interns and research projects.
That all had to move online, with virtual observations and data collection.
“We reached out to instructors that typically use our program and identified different ways to support their student- learning experiences,” McBride said, “from providing livestream of classrooms to going into instructors’ Zoom meetings with students.”
They also set up targeted virtual recordings of classrooms that could be viewed on demand.
“Over the course of the fall semester, we didn’t come anywhere close to 4,000 students, but we were able to support 588 students from across campus,” McBride said.
He said having virtual observations was beneficial in some ways, allowing students to watch and rewatch a certain action they are studying.
But “it’s not the real world,” he said. “You can’t truly interpret the development without the entirety of the physical context.”
He also said it’s been harder to engage with parents when they drop off their children because of the check-in procedures.
“Parent engagement is something we really emphasize,” McBride said. “When a parent drops off their child, they might spend five to 10 minutes talking to the teacher if issues come up. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, we can’t do that.”
For the children, McBride said, “we’re trying as much as possible to keep things as normal as we can.”
But COVID-19 means they can’t share a big tub of Play-Doh.
“Each child has a little container of Play-Doh,” McBride said. “That’s been a little bit hard, but the kids are adapting well.”
He also said they’re adapting well to wearing masks.
“It’s no big deal for them,” McBride said. “It’s just part of what their life is like.”
Still, he’ll be happy when COVID-19 goes away.
“We’re looking forward to when we can go back to our normal approach,” McBride said.