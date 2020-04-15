URBANA — Three weeks after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued his stay-at-home order, University of Illinois housing staffers are finally catching their breath a bit.
Cleaning and packing at emptied residence halls is mostly accomplished, refunds for room and board have been made, 500 remaining students have been consolidated into six residence halls, and another two halls have been readied for housing for doctors and nurses should the need arise.
“We are more than ready should we get to that point where we are needed,” UI housing spokeswoman Chelsea Hamilton said last week of the preparation of Bousfield and Wassaja halls as housing for health care workers in the event the Activities and Recreation Center on Peabody Drive in Champaign would have to be used as an overflow hospital.
“We started planning for this when COVID-19 ramped up in China. We had a team in place in housing and student affairs and conversations started early where we planned for best- to worst-case scenarios,” she said.
That the governor’s stay-home edict came March 20 — the last Friday of spring break, while students were still away — added a bit to the chaos.
Hamilton said initially, residence hall dwellers were given one day to come to campus, gather their belongings and return home.
Of course, with more than 8,000 students affected, that didn’t happen.
But between Monday, March 16, and Saturday, March 21, about 5,400 students moved out. Another 2,700 just left what they had in their rooms, and another 500 chose to remain.
“Some are from out of state. Some, if they went home, would have no access to the internet (for online learning). Others were students who wanted to continue employment either on campus or at other jobs," she said. "We knew it was important to offer some form of housing to students who were in need."
For those who went home, their payment for room and board ended March 13, and the money should now be back in their student accounts, Hamilton said.
Buildings were cleaned during the move-out process, and building-service workers were pressed into doing tasks above and beyond the norm, including packing up the belongings of those who chose to leave things behind.
Hamilton said students who left their things were given three options: have them packed up, labeled and stored; have a third-party vendor pack them with the student’s permission and ship them or store them; or donate them.
“We tend to see that with international students,” Hamilton said of the latter option.
Hamilton said Bousfield and Wassaja halls were completely packed up and cleaned and are now available for occupancy by health care workers, under an agreement with Carle Foundation Hospital.
Bousfield, which has roughly 334 rooms, would be used first and Wassaja next. It has 266 rooms.
The students who remained on campus have been consolidated into six dorms: Sherman Hall (909 S. Fifth St., C) and Daniels Hall (1010 W. Green St., U), both of which normally house graduate students; and another four halls in the Pennsylvania Avenue complex in Urbana. Each student has his or her own room.
From the time the governor’s order was issued until April 3, building-service and maintenance workers were working full-time, Hamilton said.
“They were busy cleaning rooms, major public areas, double-checking touch points. They have been very busy. They are the unsung heroes, along with the maintenance teams and the dining staff,” Hamilton said.
Before the remaining 500 students were consolidated at Pennsylvania Avenue residence halls and the graduate halls, the dining staff was still cooking at Ikenberry Commons in Champaign. The convenience store there was also open.
“Within the dining halls, everything is carry-out,” Hamilton said, adding that even with all the space, they are taking no chances on anyone getting too close to each other.
As of April 5, the cleaning and maintenance staffs are rotating so half work one week and the other half the next, but everyone continues to be paid for full-time work.
Hamilton said the university is doing its best to see that employees have appropriate protective equipment. Cleaning crews always wear gloves anyway because of the chemicals they work with.
“We are supplying hand sanitizer and gloves and encouraging staff to follow social-distancing guidelines. As with many organizations, we are not able to supply masks, but we are not discouraging those who want to bring them from home,” Hamilton said.
Likewise, for Facilities and Services employees who work in other campus buildings, life has slowed, and working as a team is rare.
“F&S transitioned to single-employee work assignments, and all staff were directed to limit personal interactions within facilities as much as practical to avoid close contact with others,” said spokesman Steve Breitwieser. “Building-service workers have been supplied with nitrile gloves to be used for all work activities and have access to safety glasses. There has also been the availability of Tyvek suits and limited supplies of face shields, as requested by employees on an as-needed basis."
F&S is trying to get more protective equipment, but suppliers are prioritizing health care workers, he said.
“Still, additional PPE will be distributed to staff as it becomes available. Due to the shortage, F&S is also presently evaluating how it can repurpose existing materials to produce CDC-recommended masks for employees,” he said.