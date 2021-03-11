URBANA — After reinstating a grad student who was dismissed for not submitting to regular coronavirus testing, the University of Illinois has dropped its testing requirement for grad students who are not coming to campus.
In a mass email Wednesday, Graduate College Dean Wojtek Chodzko-Zajko encouraged grad students to continue getting tested.
“While we are able to ease the testing requirement at this time, if circumstances change we may have to reconsider the testing policy,” Chodzko-Zajko wrote. “We believe that regular testing is good for our community and we encourage you to take advantage of it.”
Last month, the Graduate Employees’ Organization criticized the UI’s punishment protocol for testing violators after physics grad student Ivor Chen was dismissed for one year for not getting tested during the fall semester.
He had been staying at his home and only going out for essential activities, according to a petition started by the union.
After the petition collected more than 18,000 signatures, the UI reinstated Chen while putting him on conduct probation until graduation, according to the union.
Chodzko-Zajko reiterated that “All graduate students who are coming to campus for any reason must continue to test in accordance with the COVID-19 testing policy.”
And grad students living in UI housing will still be required to test regularly.
The UI-developed saliva test is a key part of the university’s strategy for reducing the spread of COVID-19 and detecting outbreaks quickly.
Most students and employees are supposed to test twice a week.