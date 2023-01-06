URBANA — The University of Illinois has removed its COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for all students and employees, System President Tim Killeen announced.
“Although the primary vaccination series is significantly less effective for the new COVID-19 subvariants now prevalent nationwide, the available bivalent booster continues to offer protection against severe disease. As the virus continues to evolve, so too will COVID-19 vaccines,” Killeen wrote.
“Accordingly (with the exception of the UIHealth system and clinics, which have separate regulations), the University of Illinois System will no longer require the COVID-19 primary vaccine series for students and employees.
“We do, however, strongly recommend that you stay up to date with the most recent vaccine or booster available as a barrier to serious illness.”
Since the advent of the pandemic, unvaccinated students and employees on UI campuses were required to keep up a regular testing schedule.
In the 2021 fall semester, after the vaccines debuted, all students and staff had to receive their primary vaccination series or face stricter testing guidelines. The Urbana-Champaign campus has maintained a 95 percent vaccination rate since then.
“Testing also continues to be a valuable tool for COVID-19 containment and, while the University of Illinois System will no longer require regular testing of those who are unvaccinated, if you do have symptoms or have been exposed to the virus, we encourage you to take advantage of the free testing that will continue to be available,” Killeen said.
Killeen encouraged everyone to continue masking indoors, though the requirements vary from campus to campus. Face coverings aren’t required at the Urbana-Champaign campus.
In Urbana, the SHIELD Illinois community testing site at Campus Recreation Center East will stay open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Illini Union testing site will close after Feb. 10. Those who test positive will still be expected to isolate for five days.
The UI said it will expand wastewater testing on its three campuses to find early indications of COVID-19 prevalence.
“I hope all of us continue to make personal decisions and take individual actions that maximize the safety of our community and that we all continue to respect the decisions individuals make for themselves and their families,” Chancellor Robert Jones said.
“Getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a face covering, staying home if you aren’t feeling well — these are simple things we can do to ensure that we can continue to enjoy the in-person activities we lost during the worst months of this pandemic.”