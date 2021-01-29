URBANA — More University of Illinois employees are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, Chancellor Robert Jones said Friday.
In an email to campus, Jones said that Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is taking appointments “for select in-person higher education employees.”
That includes certain in-person employees at the Child Development Lab, University High and Primary schools, the Orchard Downs Preschool, instructors with at least one in-person class this spring, COVID-19 researchers, Facilities & Services, University Housing, Tech Services and Illini athletics.
“The (Division of Intercollegiate Athletics) employees on the list are employees who are in person, in-close contact with fellow staff and student-athletes, such as coaches and strength coaches who are in the gym, in the weight rooms or traveling in vehicles with our student athletes,” UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said.
She said “the groups were prioritized in conjunction with Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and because they are in-person and interacting with others.”
Eligible employees will be notified by email.
Jones said the UI “does not control the order of who receives the vaccine or the timelines. If you are not in the group scheduled for vaccination in this round, please be patient. We do not yet know which groups will be offered the vaccine next or when.”
“Based on the information we have at this time, we believe the remaining university employees working in-person not listed above will be the next group to receive vaccine appointments,” he added.
And Jones encouraged people to continue following COVID-19 protocols.
“The distribution of a vaccine is welcome news, but we must continue to be as diligent as ever in safety precautions, including regular COVID-19 testing, wearing face coverings, social distancing, hand washing and avoiding large gatherings,” he said.