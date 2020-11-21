With University of Illinois students leaving campus Friday, it’s time for the Illinois Facilities and Services Department to get busy.
“Because the students are leaving, that will allow us to do the work,” said Dr. Mohamed Attalla, the department's executive director. “Some work, you need to shut down the HVAC system, for example, and you can’t do that work while the building is occupied. Certain things, you might need to cut the power from a building. Certain measures and upgrades, you need to shut down the water or take certain restrooms online.”
That means extra sanitizing, reviews of the HVAC systems and more classroom planning, Attallah said.
The last time Attallah and his team were able to do the intense work needed to adjust to COVID-19 protocols was before classes began on Aug. 23, when the UI hadn’t yet experienced in-person school during the pandemic. At that point, they reviewed all 2,000 HVAC systems on campus to make sure enough fresh air was moving in and out of buildings.
“We are going to have another review, not to the same extent, but we’re having a review to do any necessary upgrades or make any adjustments that are needed to further enhance the capacity of our systems," Attallah said. "We upgraded certain filtration systems, so we will continue to do that.”
After performing research on every single classroom and auditorium that would be used for class in the fall to abide by social-distancing standards, requests for new classrooms to use have started. The process for those classrooms, which are simply due to a reshuffling of classroom space and not an influx of students
“We’ll have a study in terms of layout, in terms of social distancing in the classroom, because what we’ve done is, we’ve reviewed all of our classrooms, and all of the classrooms that are going to be utilized, we marked them," he said. "We marked the chairs, we marked the desks, the floors, where the desks should be, and we marked the floors so none of the desks could be moved. For fixed seating, like in the auditorium, we marked the chairs that we can utilize and the chairs that we shouldn’t use.”
When students finally do return to campus in mid-January, Attallah and his crew will be far more knowledgeable than they were a few months ago. They know how often they need to refill hand-sanitizing stations, they’ve figured out how to mark areas like the Quad for social distancing, and they simply know more about how the virus is transmitted.
“In the summer, we were very cautious about this. We did actually do a later update, because we were expecting,” Attallah said. “We had all of our measures and all of our plans, and we wanted to monitor it and see what happened as we moved forward and learned. As we found out, it was not catastrophic issues.
"There are a few pieces that we learned going forward, and certainly we’ll make minor adjustments as to delivering the service.”