URBANA — The University of Illinois’ 51 campus labor unions could bring plenty of items to the table about its new vaccine requirement for faculty and staff.
“For instance, they could negotiate about the sanctions for individuals who do not comply with the requirement, or the timing by which individuals have to comply,” said Eliza Forsythe, assistant professor in the UI School of Labor and Employment Relations.
What if the second dose of a vaccine makes an employee feel woozy for a couple days? Can that employee take paid leave?
“For some people getting the second shot, it may just feel crappy,” said labor-relations Professor Bob Bruno.
Now that the UI system is requiring faculty and staff on all three of its campuses to get fully vaccinated before the start of the fall semester — per Wednesday’s announcement from President Tim Killeen — university employees want to see how the requirement looks in practice.
An estimated 77 percent of faculty and staff had already received at least one shot by mid-June, but just one month ago, university officials said they doubted that they would require employees to be vaccinated.
“When we announced the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for our students several weeks ago, you may remember that we said at that time there were no plans to do the same for faculty and staff,” Chancellor Robert Jones wrote to employees Wednesday. “Since that time, the System made the decision to require COVID-19 vaccinations for faculty and staff.
“We fully support this decision and believe that widespread COVID-19 vaccinations at our university provide the best opportunity to maximize the safety of our entire community.”
However, Jones mentioned that the updated protocols are “nearly identical” to the previous guidance: Faculty and staff “should be vaccinated for COVID-19 if they are able to do so,” and the rest should wear face masks and take two on-campus saliva tests every week.
Sociology Professor Kevin Leicht wondered if the university’s “slightly more insistent directive” was the result of a legal ruling Tuesday, when a federal judge rejected a request from Indiana University students to block the school’s vaccine mandate.
“Generally, I think it’s a good idea,” Leicht said. “I do think it provides an extra level of protection for people who have minor children at home, who aren’t old enough to get vaccinated yet.”
Like students, faculty and staff members must upload a picture of their vaccine card to the MyMcKinley online portal. An uploaded card will grant them access to campus buildings without testing.
For union employees, vaccine requirements are a mandatory subject of bargaining. Bruno said there’s a legal consensus that an employer can mandate vaccinations as a condition of employment if the employer allows for exemptions related to disabilities and religious beliefs.
How long those union sit-downs might take depends on the quality of the relationships between the individual unions and the universities, Bruno said, though he doesn’t expect negotiations to take very long.
“I think universities feel like they’re on solid ground legally, that they can (require vaccines),” he said. “There may be some bumps in road, but there are plenty of industries and employers — like meatpackers, Amazon, a lot of retail outlets, a lot of grocery stores — that didn’t take to heart the need of people to work in safety, and it’s very disturbing to someone in my field.”
Renee Trilling, an assistant professor in English, said she’s “relieved” to come back to a safer classroom and campus, teaching courses like “The Legends of King Arthur” in front of 32 in-person students while working with colleagues who she knows are protected.
“There’s so much optimism. It’s such a dramatic contrast to the way I felt this time last year with so much uncertainty and disappointment,” Trilling said. “I feel completely the opposite to be on campus again, be able to celebrate being in-person.”