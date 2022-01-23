CHAMPAIGN — Organizers behind two of spring’s biggest events on campus have good news to share.
As of now, the IHSA state finals for boys’ wrestling and boys’ basketball, along with a full, in-person commencement for University of Illinois graduates, are still on the schedule.
Wrestlers will participate in the individual state finals from Feb. 17-19 at State Farm Center.
The return of the basketball finals to their longtime former home is scheduled for March 10-12.
“Basically, the IHSA came out and said we’re going to follow whatever regulations the venues have, it’ll be the exact same it’s been for Illinois basketball games,” said Mike Koon, Visit Champaign County director of sports, special events and film.
That means the arena’s clear-bag policy will be in effect, as will its vaccination-or-test entry policy — entrants must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test from the last 72 hours.
“That’s going to be the case for participants, officials, coaches, fans, anyone who comes in the building,” Koon said.
Tickets are on sale for both competitions.
The IHSA state finals basketball tournament was held on campus for 77 years, up until 1995.
“We haven’t had it here for the last generation,” Koon said.
“So we’re going the extra mile to make sure this is a great experience for everyone.”
In-person graduation returns
A date is set for the UI’s graduation ceremony right next door.
UI graduates from the last three classes — 2020 through 2022 — plus their guests and families will be invited to Memorial Stadium on May 14, at 9:30 a.m., for an in-person commencement ceremony.
“We plan to include many familiar celebratory elements in the May 2022 ceremony, including a procession of faculty, platform party and doctoral and Bronze Tablet graduates; performances by the Commencement Band and Combined Chorus; graduate seating on the field; remarks by the chancellor and provost; conferral of degrees by the president and tassel turn with confetti,” Senior Director of Special Events Laura Wilhelm-Barr said.
Additionally, event organizers will follow “all COVID-19 safety precautions in place at the time of the ceremony,” Wilhelm-Barr said.
Presently, for public, university-sponsored events with more than 200 people, guests have to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR within 72 hours of the ceremony and wear face coverings while inside the building.
A previously invited speaker will finally offer her words to the newest UI degree holders.
Jill Ellis, who coached the U.S. Women’s National Team from 2014 to 2019 after coaching the UI women’s soccer team for two seasons, will give the commencement speech this year after being scheduled for 2020’s ceremony, canceled due to COVID-19.
A registration link for the May 2022 ceremony will be available soon, according to the commencement website.
Participants will be able to pick up tickets between April 1 and May 13 at the Illini Union event service window.
A full commencement ceremony was last held in May 2019.
Last spring, graduates conducted private stage crossings in the view of their guests at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.