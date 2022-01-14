URBANA — University of Illinois master’s student Sankar Vijay has dodged COVID-19 for 22 months, and he’s doing all he can to keep up his streak.
He made sure to pick up one of the free N95 masks the UI is providing for students and staff before the semester starts.
Vijay entered the Illini Union on Thursday to take a precautionary COVID-19 test, then stopped by a mask-distribution site in the building’s “Quad Shop” to grab the extra tightly woven layer of help.
“Obviously, since omicron is spreading, you have to mask almost every time you leave the house,” Vijay said through a cloth mask, overlapped by his own N95. “I think it’s good to have a spare one.”
The university is recommending faculty, staff and students wear an N95, KN95 or level 3 surgical masks as another layer of protection, with the highly infectious omicron variant in tow.
To jump-start the process, the UI spent $35,000 to buy 50,000 N95 masks from Northfield-based Medline. UI spokeswoman Allison Vance said the purchase was made using money from the UI’s share of federal coronavirus relief funds.
Each student and faculty and staff member is allotted one mask. Distribution for students began Thursday across several locations.
Residents in UI dorms and full-time employees on campus got masks in their mailboxes.
Students in private certified housing can grab masks at their building’s front desk, and veterinary medicine students can get one at the Vet Med building.
Other students can grab free N95s between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at UI cultural centers, Illini Union Bookstore’s front registers and second-floor textbook pickup, the Turner Student Services Building and the union’s Quad Shop.
The following buildings will have N95s soon: The Sidney Lu Mechanical Engineering Starbucks after Jan. 17, the Union Starbucks from 7 to 11 p.m. starting Jan. 18, and Jitters Café at the College of Law after Jan. 24.
The new mask guidance is a recommendation, so students and employees won’t be penalized for opting not to wear an upgraded mask.
Vance said Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said “it is not necessary for everyone to wear one of these masks in every situation.”
“Individuals should evaluate their risk and choose a mask appropriately,” she said. “For example, for those who are immunocompromised or who are around people who are immunocompromised, a N95, KN95 or a Level 3 surgical mask is a better option.”
UI Facilities and Services provided some tips for use.
Shortly after donning the N95, users should pull the straps to the top back of their head and around their neck, mold the nose piece to their noses, cover the respirator with both hands and exhale sharply.
This is what’s known as a “seal check.”
If you can feel air on your face and eyes from the exhale, you should readjust the straps and nose piece until there isn’t any leakage.
Here’s when a N95 can be reused, courtesy of Facilities and Services’ training handout:
- The respirator is not visibly damaged or soiled.
- It has been stored in a breathable container (like a paper bag) for five calendar days between use and has been kept away from water/moisture.
- A check in adequate lighting for damage to the respirator’s fabric or seal has been completed.
- A user seal check is completed when donning.
- Proper hand hygiene has been performed before donning and user seal check.
- The respirator has not been worn more than a total of five days.
Getting his N95 took Vijay “less than a minute”: the employee asked if he’d already received a mask and he said no. He showed his I-Card and was off with one of Medline’s light blue, double-strapped masks that extends like a duck’s bill.
“I’m thinking of my roommates,” he said. “Because if one of us gets it, all of us will probably get it.”