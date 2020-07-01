URBANA — The University of Illinois is hiring more than 100 people to help collect COVID-19 tests beginning in July.
The UI hopes to test all faculty, staff and students as they return this summer and fall, with 20 testing sites around campus.
UI researchers have developed a saliva-based test with the goal of processing 10,000 tests a day.
“The idea is so just on your way to class or your way to work, you just pop in, you can submit your saliva sample and then go on (with) your day,” said Marty Burke, associate dean for research at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, at a COVID-19 online briefing last month.
In addition to testing everyone as they return to campus and again three to four days later to confirm the original result, the UI plans to use algorithms, contact tracing and Bluetooth-based exposure notifications through the official UI smartphone app to determine who to test throughout the semester.
The app was being tested in June by athletes returning to campus and interns at the colleges of medicine and veterinary medicine, with more comprehensive testing planned for July.
The test-collection assistants will be paid $14.50 per hour and work at check-in tables, give instructions and control lines.
They’ll work anywhere between 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to UI Human Resources.