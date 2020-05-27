URBANA — Nothing’s close to final, but UI administrators hope to offer a type of instruction this fall that’s “some sort of hybrid of in-person and remote delivery,” Provost Andreas Cangellaris wrote in a mass mail Tuesday to faculty and staff.
“We are evaluating scenarios based on that possibility. But if conditions require us to move to a fully remote semester, we must be prepared for that as well,” he wrote.
“Even with an expected smaller starting residential population, we will need to implement a number of additional significant steps to reduce the population density in physical spaces to meet the levels recommended by our state and local health officials.”
Because of social-distancing requirements and “issues related to airflow, ventilation and other safety considerations,” Cangellaris said, UI officials anticipate traditional classrooms being limited to about 25 to 30 percent of normal capacity.
That means more online options will be needed than are currently available.
“We will need to develop approaches that offer class meeting opportunities to offset the space limitations,” he wrote. “This goal can be partially achieved by more efficient utilization of these spaces (e.g., extending the instructional day, scheduling class meetings during traditionally lower-used days and times) but more online options are going to be needed.
“These new space limitations, in combination with the expectation of a number of students and faculty who are unable to be physically present on campus, will also require us to provide a significant amount of material online.”
Also a consideration: the likely need to modify schedules to allow for more passing times between classes “to reduce congestion and density in hallways and public spaces,” he added.
Cangellaris said plans are fluid and may be revised even after a mid-June decision on how to proceed for now.
If the virus doesn’t continue to curve downward, the decision to return to the model put in place this past March, April and May is one UI leaders “will not hesitate to make.”
Cangellaris said several unanswered questions will help drive the process going forward.
Among them:
- How do we determine which courses and programs have the greatest need for in-person delivery?
- How do we accommodate faculty and students who cannot be on campus this fall (health concerns, travel/visa restrictions, personal concerns)?
- How do we ensure that we deliver educational programs through all methods that are equitable, accessible and fair?
- How do we give our departments and colleges the flexibility to ensure the best academic outcomes in ways that are consistent with our shared governance principles and practices?
- How do we ensure our faculty and instructional staff have the flexibility to run their courses and to choose the delivery method that best suits their goals?
- How do our instructional and residential decisions impact the community around us?
“I know the uncertainty surrounding such important decisions can be unsettling and frustrating,” Cangellaris wrote to faculty and staff. “And while this update may not give you all the answers you would like at this point, I hope you find it helpful and informational to see how we are proceeding with our plans and evaluating the options and considerations that factor into these decisions.”