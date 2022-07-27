URBANA — The state mandate may have been lifted, but the University of Illinois vaccination requirement isn’t going anywhere for now.
For the second year, UI students, faculty and staff on all three campuses are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 heading into the fall semester, System President Tim Killeen announced Tuesday. Boosters are “strongly recommended,” and unvaccinated individuals will have to test once a week on campus.
The continued requirements likely won’t surprise current students, of whom more than 95 percent were fully vaccinated last year. It may not surprise new students, either.
“When asked by incoming students or their parents about our expectations for the fall 2022 semester, we told them our expectation was that vaccinations and testing would continue to be required,” said Allison Copenbarger Vance, UI director of institutional communications.
Killeen reaffirmed those expectations on Tuesday, but left additional mitigations — like masking — up to each campus.
At Urbana-Champaign, several layers of its pandemic response will be reduced or removed this fall.
Face coverings won’t be required in classrooms and most university spaces, except for health care facilities like McKinley Health Center, the Counseling Center and COVID-19 testing sites, Chancellor Robert Jones said.
Currently, the UI has one place to test: Room 104 at the Illini Union, open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We do plan to extend hours of the Illini Union testing site before the fall semester begins,” Vance said. “As incoming students are submitting their vaccination records and we have a better idea of our testing needs, we may consider adding more testing sites if necessary.”
Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to test, Jones said. “We also encourage all members of our university community to consider ordering free at-home tests from the United States Postal Service and to contact their insurance provider about other available opportunities for free testing,” he added, though the off-campus tests won’t fulfill the testing requirement for those who aren’t fully vaccinated.
Unlike the last two academic years, “wellness support associates” will no longer be stationed at campus buildings, checking whether students and staff are compliant with vaccination or testing requirements. Entrants who had their vaccination record on file or had tested negative in the last week were granted access after showing their status through the Illinois app.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the primary way the university has monitored COVID-19 vaccine and testing compliance is through digital mechanisms,” Jones said. “All individuals required to test are monitored and those not meeting the requirements are subject to student or employee discipline.”
The UI doesn’t plan to continue its method of targeted testing, Vance said. Last year, if more than two UI students tested positive for the virus at any residence — a dormitory, fraternity or sorority house, apartment building — all other UI occupants would have to test until cases decreased at that location.
It “is always a possibility if needed,” Vance said. “We will continue to monitor COVID-19 on our campus and in our community and adjust our approach as necessary.”
The UI opened up COVID-19 saliva testing sites more than two years ago. Since then, more than 2.8 million PCR tests have been processed on campus, the first 2 million in the 2020-21 academic year.
The tests have detected almost 21,000 cases of the virus to date. More than 14,000 of those cases were detected in the last 12 months; the omicron surge in winter didn’t spare campus.
On July 13, Gov. J.B. Pritzker relaxed many of Illinois’ remaining COVID-19 restrictions. He opted not to renew his executive order requiring students and employees of state higher education institutions to either get vaccinated or test for the virus once a week.
Some public universities, like Illinois State, announced their vaccination and testing protocols would end in the fall. Last month, Big Ten peers Northwestern and Michigan both announced their student and staff vaccination requirements would continue into next academic year.
“Throughout the pandemic, our robust protocols have proven effective for the three U of I System universities and given us a national reputation as a leader in keeping our campuses and the communities around them safe,” the UI system said in a statement. “Vaccination is still the best tool we have to protect against the virus and among the most important steps anyone can take to protect themselves and others. And for those who remain unvaccinated, regular testing is an important tool to help protect them and those around them.”
On Tuesday, there were 651 people isolating with COVID-19 in Champaign County. Forty-six COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana on Monday.