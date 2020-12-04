URBANA — The University of Illinois is launching a new voluntary retirement program in part to help offset millions of dollars in losses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is open to academic professionals and civil-service employees who meet retirement eligibility by May 21, 2021. It offers a lump-sum payment to those who voluntarily retire. Chancellor Robert Jones said more information will be offered at a livestream information session at noon Tuesday Dec. 8.
Under terms of the program, eligible employees would get a one-time payment equal to 20 weeks of their current salary, up to a maximum $75,000, minus required deductions.
Eligibility for employees who are part of union bargaining agreements will be addressed through the collective-bargaining process, Jones said.
The program’s goal is to provide an incentive for employees who want to retire and help the university navigate its budget challenges linked to the pandemic, he said.
Employees who aren’t eligible to participate include faculty members, staff members in positions funded 50 percent or more by grants, staff members in the Illinois Fire Service Institute and Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, system-office employees, those currently on inactive status and staff members currently on notice of non-reappointment, unless that is due to a reclassification from academic professional to civil service.
Applications will be reviewed by the UI’s human- resources department, and applicants will be notified about decisions in February, Jones said.
The pandemic cost the University of Illinois System about $180 million in the last fiscal year.
Officials said this fiscal year, testing and mitigation expenses could run between $130 million and $135 million, while lost revenue is expected to be between $130 million and $140 million.