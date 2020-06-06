URBANA — The University of Illinois is only planning to use furloughs, layoffs, hiring freezes, pay cuts and early-retirement offers “as a last-ditch measure,” Chancellor Robert Jones said in speaking about its finances during an online briefing Friday.
It was first in a series of COVID-19 briefings for the campus community.
“We will work very hard to look at all other scenarios in order to prevent us from having to exercise those other options and they will only be put in place as a last resort,” Jones said.
And the administrators said the UI wouldn’t make across-the-board budget cuts, instead looking at “strategic reductions.”
“It takes more care. It takes more transparency, takes more collaboration to do these kind of reductions,” Vice Provost for Budget and Resource Planning Paul Ellinger said.
Certain areas like utilities and safety need to be protected, he said, and student and faculty safety and wellness would be prioritized.
“We’ll look very carefully at all units,” he said. “We did ask all the units through their hiring guidelines to look at a possibility of a 10-percent budget reduction.”
Earlier this week, President Tim Killeen and Jones sent mass emails about the UI’s finances, announcing that hiring would be limited to critical employees and that faculty won’t receive regular merit-based raises next academic year.
“We expect many vacant positions to remain open for an extended period,” Jones wrote.
Asked Friday what positions will be considered critical, Jones said it would be positions that align with “guiding principles,” including being “absolutely core to the mission of teaching, research and engagement at the university.”
Another guiding principle is “aligning with opportunity areas” where the UI could have a comparative advantage in navigating through the crisis, Jones said.
This could include regulatory compliance, positions surrounding access, affordability and student learning; public engagement; electronic learning; public safety, health care, and critical campus infrastructure, Jones said.
“If you identify positions that fall into those categories, the units must be able to demonstrate they have the financial ability to sustain those costs,” Jones said.
The UI System is currently projecting $167 million in costs and lost revenue from the coronavirus this fiscal year, including about $81 million at the Urbana campus.
In Urbana, $36.6 million comes from fee reductions in housing, food service, student service and parking fees, along with 4H camp refunds.
The Urbana campus has also spent an additional $10.6 million addressing COVID-19, from hardware and software for remote learning to its summer online teaching academy for faculty.
And it’s lost $33.9 million in potential revenue, whether from athletics events, facility rentals or summer tuition.
The federal CARES Act provided about $15.7 million of support to the Urbana campus, leaving a $65.4 million funding gap, Ellinger said.
Asked whether the UI could dip into its more than $2 billion endowment, Jones said “I’m afraid it doesn’t work that way,” as much of the endowment has restricted uses.
“These gifts are restricted for the most part by donor intent, so we don’t have a lot of flexibility,” he said.
Less than 2 percent of the endowment is unrestricted, Jones said, but he said the UI is contacting donors to see if they might redirect some of their funds toward different COVID-19-related needs, such as its emergency assistance fund for students.
And asked about the impact on athletics, Jones said there are still many unknowns.
“A lot of this is still being resolved,” he said. “We have a Big 10 presidents and chancellors meeting on Sunday where a lot of these decisions will be vetted and decisions will be forthcoming.”
If there is a regular football season, Jones said fans would likely have to be socially distanced, “which means you wouldn’t be able to pack the stadium with 60,000 fans.”
And he said the football season would be dependent on whether students are able to come back in the first place, which likely wouldn’t happen if central Illinois doesn’t move to Phase 4 of the governor’s re-opening plan.
“We will only have, for example, a football program this year, if students are back on campus,” Jone said.