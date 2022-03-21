URBANA — Unvaccinated students and employees at the University of Illinois no longer have to test for COVID-19 every other day.
UI students and staff who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must test once per week starting Monday, Chancellor Robert Jones announced in a mass email.
The testing requirements fall back to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order issued in August, requiring all unvaccinated higher education personnel and students to test once per week.
“This decision has been made in light of loosening restrictions and recommendations from our own SHIELD team, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD), the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” Jones said. “Based on our own data and science from experts, we are confident in our decision to reduce testing frequencies while continuing to maximize safety for our community.”
The university’s “outbreak testing” protocol that debuted this schoolyear will remain — all residents of buildings that have a higher prevalence of COVID-19 cases than the state average must test every other day until notified by the university.
Since fall 2020, COVID-19 testing requirements have been in place for certain students and staff on the UI campus.
In the 2020-21 schoolyear, testing was universal; undergraduates had to test twice per week with the school’s saliva-based tests, while graduate students, faculty and staff had to test once per week. (After a surge near the beginning of the schoolyear, testing guidance briefly ticked up for certain undergraduate students.)
Since the fall of 2021, the guidelines have shifted for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Fully vaccinated students and staff are not required to test regularly, while unvaccinated individuals who’ve received exemptions from the shots have had to test every other day to maintain access to campus buildings.
About 5 percent of the campus population is unvaccinated, according to the UI’s COVID dashboard.
The UI lifted its mask requirement for most indoor facilities this month, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker rolled back the state mandate on Feb. 28.
Face coverings are still required in university classrooms; federal transportation like Willard Airport and the MTD buses; healthcare facilities such as McKinley Health Center and COVID-19 testing sites; and certain campus locations, like Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
As they return from spring break travel, all undergraduate students at the university must test negative for the virus by Friday, March 25, to maintain building access.
COVID-19 cases on campus plummeted after the surge of omicron in the winter. Since the start of February, weekly case counts have stayed below triple digits. In the week before spring break (March 5 – March 11), the UI reported 46 new cases of COVID-19.
“I am grateful for lower case counts and increasing information from experts that enable us to loosen these testing requirements. I sincerely hope this is a trend that continues through the rest of the semester,” Jones said.