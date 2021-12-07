URBANA — Following the Centers for Disease Control’s lead, the University of Illinois has a new COVID-19 message for its campuses: Get a booster.
“In order to protect the health and well-being of our entire community, we expect everyone who is able to do so will receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster before the Spring 2022 semester,” Chancellor Robert Jones said in a mass email sent to students, faculty and staff.
Heightened cases and the emergence of the omicron variant led the CDC to strengthen its recommendation last week, advising all adults over the age of 18 to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster.
UI President Tim Killeen got the word out to all three campuses Monday morning.
“With data indicating that vaccine efficacy wanes and with the emergence of new variants of the virus, getting a booster shot is an important way to protect yourselves, our campuses and our communities,” Killeen said.
Jones gave advice for students who worry side effects of the booster could impact their finals week: “Please receive a booster as soon as your exams are finished.”
Jones recommended those who received any COVID-19 vaccine shot out of state — including a booster — to upload their records to the MyMcKinley online portal.
“I am proud that 94 percent of our university community is already fully vaccinated — a number far higher than our community, our state or our country. It is also higher than many other universities,” Jones said.
“Please receive a booster, so we can extend that protection.”