CHAMPAIGN — A rising winter tide of COVID-19 cases prompted the University of Illinois to require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for its large events, including basketball games at State Farm Center.
Within Big Ten basketball, the UI isn’t alone: Northwestern, Maryland and soon Rutgers will be adding the same safety requirements for all attendees at their arenas.
Where the UI appears to be unique is in its university-wide approach: Beginning Jan. 1, the vaccination-or-negative-test policy will extend to all UI-sponsored events open to the public with more than 200 attendees.
It matches the current policy at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
“We felt we needed to get in front of it as athletics. At this point in time, with school not in session, the only events with 200 or more people are our events,” UI athletics spokesman Kent Brown said.
So, if a ticket-holder refuses to get vaccinated or get a test before a scheduled game, do they get a refund?
“I don’t think we have a completed policy yet,” Brown said. “I do think that by allowing a fan or patron to have a negative test if they don’t want to be vaccinated, there’s a way around that, and that’s with a negative test.”
According to Brown and State Farm Center Assistant Director Brad Swanson, a “frequently asked questions” section on the new policy is soon to come, likely before Wednesday’s game against Florida A&M.
“Obviously there are some areas in our region that testing is not as accessible as it is in Champaign, so you want to make sure people have a plan of how they want to do that if they are not vaccinated,” Brown said.
Some venues comparable to State Farm Center, like Enterprise Center in St. Louis and Chicago’s United Center, have already instituted similar policies.
The Braggin’ Rights game at Enterprise was the first Illini basketball game to require proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter.
United Center announced Wednesday that its entry policy will tighten in the new year: All attendees of Blackhawks and Bulls games will have to provide proof of vaccination to enter starting Jan. 3, with no testing exceptions.
Many of Chicago’s public indoor spaces — including restaurants, gyms, bars and entertainment venues — will adopt the requirement on the same day under an order from Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
According to the Northwestern University’s athletics website, all eligible fans that attend winter indoor athletic events “are required to have been fully vaccinated or received a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event start, as well as comply with all other University safety protocols that are in place at the time of the events, such as indoor masking.”
On Thursday morning, Rutgers chimed in, announcing that attendees at all athletics events must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours prior to the event to enter, effective immediately. Plus, until further notice, concessions at Jersey Mike’s Arena will be limited to soft drinks and water only; no food or alcoholic beverages.
Xfinity Center, which hosts University of Maryland basketball games, has required attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test since October.
Several other Big Ten schools and their arenas, like Purdue’s Mackey Arena, “encourage all fans, if they are able,” to get vaccinated.
In the last week, the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases has led to dozens of canceled or postponed college athletics events. So far, Illini basketball has stayed steady.
“With all of our players going home for Christmas, we’re trying to keep everybody safe as possible,” Brown said. “It’s too much fun having fans on the scene. We don’t want to go back to what we had last year.”