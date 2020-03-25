URBANA — The University of Illinois is giving students the option of receiving credit or no credit instead of regular grades for their spring semester classes.
Instructors will also be able to move their courses to pass/fail for all their students if assessing them online is particularly difficult, such as for some performance courses.
While administrators have insisted the UI will be able to provide the same level of education online, the new policy acknowledges that “the move away from face-to-face instruction, along with shelter-in-place and other circumstances, places considerable stress on students, faculty and staff.”
Students will have until April 30 to decide whether to switch to credit/no credit.
Their instructors won’t know who has switched and will assign grades as usual.
If they receive a C-minus or above, they’ll get credit.
“We are seeing a growing number of our peer institutions implementing similar policies for this semester, and we expect external stakeholders (e.g., graduate schools, employers) to recognize the unique nature of this semester,” Provost Andreas Cangellaris wrote in a massmail to students.
“However, we cannot guarantee that all will do so,” he wrote in a separate massmail to faculty. “As a consequence, we continue to recommend that instructors and students consider these factors when advising students and when contemplating any changes to your course grading scheme.”
Students will be able to use credit/no credit courses to fulfill their major, minor and general education requirements, he said, and these changes won’t affect students’ financial aid status.
Cangellaris said the decision was made “in close consultation with faculty, students, staff and the Academic Senate.”
Cangellaris said the options try “to ensure we can deliver on the educational objectives we promise in ways that are fair to our students and allow you the greatest flexibility.”