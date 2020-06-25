URBANA — Dorms will have more residents living in single rooms, students will be given two masks and dining halls will mostly serve takeout when the University of Illinois reopens this fall.
The masks will have Illini branding on them, and the student code has been updated to include procedures for mask enforcement.
“We do have some updates to our procedures set forth by the student code. And we will make sure that we are again having those conversations. We will bring them into our offices. But again, if there’s noncompliance, if it’s a repeat offense, it may land into some higher level of sanctioning for that student,” Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Danita Brown Young said Wednesday in an online COVID-19 briefing for the UI community on university life.
But she said the goal will be to educate any violators.
“We are an educational institution and the primary goal of any type of disciplinary process that we may put in place is to be educational and to help students learn from their mistakes,” Brown Young said.
Sean Garrick, the vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion, said the UI will try to encourage compliance rather than have to enforce it.
“It will involve a variety of education interventions to make sure that when you arrive on campus on the first day, whichever context — faculty, students, staff — you know what is expected of you,” he said. “Empowerment really means that each person knows that our collective safety really is in each other’s hands.”
The UI is working with fraternities and sororities to safely reopen, officials said.
“We don’t operate those, but it is anticipated that most will open with some level of operation and compliance again, with those safety guidelines outlined by the CDC and the health department,” Brown Young said.
“Our university staff, our housing staff, our fraternity and sorority affairs staff are working with our fraternities and sororities to make sure that they are in compliance and following those guidelines.”
She also said the UI’s gyms would be open, with equipment placed 6 feet apart, or 3 feet apart if there’s a barrier between the equipment.
With classes being scheduled later into the evening, Young said, services like SafeRide and SafeWalk would still be offered.
And she said the UI is working with the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District to “adjust bus schedules where appropriate.”
The UI will also place restrictions on moving in and expanded drop-off times.
“We will be limiting the number of individuals who can come with the the resident to two guests, and the resident and the guests must wear their face coverings during move-in,” Brown Young said.
If someone in the dorms tests positive, she said 5 percent of rooms have been set aside for quarantine and isolation, though she expects most will return home if possible.
“We will make sure that they have the necessary resources or medicine,” Brown Young said.
“It will all be delivered contactless.”