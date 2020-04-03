URBANA — About 15 minutes into last Friday’s online meeting of the University of Illinois academic senate’s executive committee, as African American studies Professor Erik McDuffie was speaking about the impact online classes would have on marginalized communities, someone signed in to the event on Zoom with their name as a racial slur.
“To whoever posted that, I assume it was posted to me: You do not intimidate me,” McDuffie said.
The person, who also showed a pornographic video, was the first of many who “Zoom-bombed” the meeting and had to be removed by its host.
It happened again Monday, when students attending diversity and inclusion workshops were Zoom-bombed, including by someone wearing a swastika.
“They began to say anti-Semitic things. They shouted extremely derogatory vocabulary, racial slurs, xenophobic comments, threats,” student senator Deniz Namik said. “By then we had been furiously muting, kicking people out, and then we just decided to end the meeting because we just couldn’t control it anymore.”
The incident was reported to UI police.
By Wednesday’s meeting, the senate’s executive committee had put in measures to prevent Zoom-bombing, such as adding a waiting room where the host has to approve anyone trying to enter the meeting.
“We’ve just really gone through and tried to look at as many settings as possible that we can either turn off or try and manage as best as possible,” said Jenny Roether, the senate’s clerk.
The committee, like professors and organizations around the world that suddenly found themselves using Zoom, is learning strategies for how to deal with Zoom-bombing.
“These conversations about what we can do as a university actually started early last week, when we start hearing reports of Zoom-bombing,” said Mike Bohlmann, the director of IT for the Collage of Applied Health Sciences. “I think the University of Virginia was the first one to start talking about it, then USC was soon after, and then we were hit by the end of the week.”
The university changed the default meeting setting to require a password to join, but that can only prevent Zoom-bombing if no one invited to the meeting shares the password.
It’s also updated its tech-support site with a list of steps instructors can take and settings they can change.
“I think that there are dozens, if not hundreds, of universities that are dealing with exactly this situation,” Senator Nick Burbules said. “Whether it’s the Big Ten or the (Association of American Universities) or whatever, there is a consortium that Zoom is going to pay attention to because we’re not alone in these concerns.”
The FBI’s Boston office issued a warning this week about videoconference hijacking after incidents in Massachusetts schools, and Zoom provided a statement to The News-Gazette with tips on avoiding these incidents.
“We are deeply upset to hear about the incidents involving this type of attack,” Chief Marketing Officer Janine Pelosi said in the statement. “For those hosting large, public group meetings, we strongly encourage hosts to review their settings, confirm that only the host can share their screen, and utilize features like host mute controls and ‘Waiting Room.’”
She also encouraged users to keep passwords on, and said that Zoom’s default settings were recently updated for education users so that only teachers can share content in class.
UI interim Chief Information Officer Greg Gulick said he’s reached out to his counterparts in the Big Ten to try to combine their voices to reach out to Zoom, which he said hasn’t adequately responded.
“If you look on their website, they call these people party crashers, and you know, they’re not party crashers,” Gulick said. “They’re bad actors that are doing a bad thing, no matter where they’re disrupting, whether it’s racism, whether it’s hate speech, whatever it is.”
He also encouraged meeting organizers to consider options other than Zoom.
“Everybody’s focused on Zoom, but there are many other options that we have at our disposal,” he said. “For example, Microsoft Teams can handle very large meetings. Everybody already has access to it who is in the university. So we need to maybe think broadly. I think Zoom is just a very popular option right now.”