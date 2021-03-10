URBANA — A large commencement ceremony at Memorial Stadium isn’t planned for this spring, but University of Illinois graduates will get to walk across a stage as their name is announced.
The UI is also planning another virtual conferral of degrees, Chancellor Robert Jones announced Tuesday in a mass email to the campus.
And the UI still hopes and plans to host a ceremony at Memorial Stadium eventually.
“When it is safe to resume large, in-person gatherings, we still intend to invite graduates from 2020 and 2021 to participate in an on-campus ceremony at Memorial Stadium,” Jones wrote.
Graduates from both classes will be able to sign up for the stage-crossing, which will take place over seven days beginning May 10 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Graduates will sign up for a 15-minute slot and be allowed to invite two guests.
The stage-crossings will also be professionally photographed and livestreamed.
Everyone attending will have to wear face masks and practice social distancing, Jones said.
“All of our decisions related to events continue to be guided by the directives from the Illinois Department of Public Health and advice of our local public health officials,” he wrote. “We absolutely understand the importance of Commencement at Illinois, and we are committed to doing everything we can to celebrate the success of Illinois graduates while working to maximize the health and safety of our community.”