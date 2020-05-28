URBANA — Plans are underway on the University of Illinois campus to be in position to test all students who return in the fall and give users of its mobile app the ability to find out if they were near someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
To accomplish the first part, the UI plans to set up its own center at the College of Veterinary Medicine. The goal: to test 1,000 to 10,000 people a day, officials said Wednesday at a meeting of the Academic Senate’s executive committee.
“We feel quite optimistic that we can achieve that goal,” said Marty Burke, associate dean for research at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine and chairman of one of seven COVID-19 committees on the Urbana campus.
The UI is hoping to reopen its campus this fall, but classes may be “some sort of hybrid of in-person and remote delivery,” Provost Andreas Cangellaris wrote in a mass mail Tuesday.
Vet Med is already a leader in testing animals for the virus, Burke said, noting that it helped diagnose a tiger at New York’s Bronx Zoo.
The testing will be part of a comprehensive effort that also includes contact tracing, social distancing and mask wearing, Burke said.
“There are places in the world where very aggressive and effective testing, contact tracing, social distancing and mask wearing as a very powerful multi-part strategy have been effective. And we’re studying those as carefully as we can to learn about how this can be done right,” Burke said. “The reason we feel optimistic is we have an extraordinary community who wants to get this right.”
Mike DeLorenzo, chairman of the executive COVID-19 steering committee, also said that a group is working with a representative from Greek life to build buy-in of social-distancing measures.
The UI is working with off-campus developers and landlords to create some sort of isolation dorm for students who need to quarantine but can’t leave the area, he added.
The UI plans to begin testing its strategies soon with athletes returning to campus and health professional students, Burke said.
“We have a plan to do two pilot tests very soon, starting probably within the next week,” Burke said. “This will allow us to work out the details around re-entry, the quarantine involved, as well as the surveillance and the communications data monitoring, the modeling data, everything, all the pieces of the puzzle coming together in these pilot programs.
“We will learn a lot. There will be things we will do better the next time.”
Come fall, the current plan is to have everyone who returns to campus get tested.
“This is a principle that we’re rallying around in our pilot programs,” Burke said.
People would be tested again three to five days later, he said. If both tests come back negative, “there’s a very high confidence factor that you are negative (and) you’re not actively infected,” Burke said.
After that, in the surveillance phase, “the goal is to prevent an outbreak, a super-spreader event, from within our community,” Burke said.
He said the UI will try to determine who is most at risk of infection and should be retested.
“There’s a lot of really good data and science that we can use to help guide who to test, when to test, how often,” he said.
The UI is also building into its official app the capability to notify users if they’ve been near someone who tested positive.
Apple and Google recently launched software updates that allow public-health apps to use Bluetooth to detect random codes from nearby phones. If someone nearby later tests positive, the codes sent from that phone will be compared with codes detected by other phones.
If there’s a match, the person will be notified that they may have been in contact with someone who has the coronavirus.
Apple and Google are giving state health departments access to the “exposure notification” technology, and the UI is hoping to get permission from the state to use its access.
“Right now, we are using code that Professor Sanjay Patel, his colleagues and students have written,” said William Sullivan, director of the Rokwire initiative behind the UI’s official smartphone app. “If we don’t get that entitlement (from the state), we’ll use the functionality that Professor Patel and his team have built.”
Sullivan is also hoping to have the app be able to connect with McKinley Health Center, Carle and OSF to transfer test results.
Users will also be able to self-report symptoms and unverified test results, which will trigger different recommendations from local health departments.
Sullivan said the app is being built with privacy in mind.
“We will preserve privacy,” he said. “We’ll use practices that privilege privacy and protect the data.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, journalism Professor Eric Meyer questioned whether instruction could be at the same quality it was pre-pandemic.
“We have to recognize that what we’ve been able to offer this spring and what probably we will be able to offer this fall is not at the usual level of quality,” he said. “While obviously saying safety is the number-one concern, we can’t expect to be as good as we’ve ever been when our hands are tied behind our back.”
Cangellaris said the UI has organized an online teaching academy for this summer to help professors.
In his massmail Tuesday, he also said traditional classrooms would likely be limited to 20 to 35 percent of normal capacity, the instructional day may be extended and more time may be needed between classes to reduce congestion in hallways.
He also said that since some faculty and some students might not be able to return to campus, “a significant amount of material” will need to be delivered online.
Chris Span, a member of the COVID-19 academics committee, said Wednesday that different classes could face different guidelines from their academic unit for face-to-face instruction.
“Even as the university must rely on online course delivery for modified instruction, we should still strive to maximize face-to-face instruction to the degree that safety allows,” Span said. “The university should utilize face-to-face instruction where it can maximize the student experience in places like performance courses, studio experiences, laboratories and peer interactions and peer learning situations.”