URBANA — It won’t be a full graduation ceremony, but there will still be pomp and circumstance.
From Monday through May 17, more than 7,000 University of Illinois graduates will cross one of four stages at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, senior director of special events Laura Wilhelm-Barr said.
“When we were trying to think of what we can do safely, we thought about what do they most want? What moment from commencement do they most look back on and really cherish?” Wilhelm-Barr said. “It seemed to be that moment when they crossed the stage.”
Graduates registered for 15-minute time slots over the eight days and received a QR code to scan when they arrive with up to four guests.
They’ll go to their stage, at which point the graduate will be able to remove their mask, walk across the stage, pick up their diploma cover and have their picture taken.
“All the stages will look the same,” Wilhelm-Barr said. “We’ll play pomp and circumstance in the theater and celebratory music in the lobby and tent.”
Once they exit, graduates will be able to take other photos with different backdrops, and a tent is being set up on the south patio at Krannert, where there will be giveaways and additional family members can wait.
Up to 10 graduates will cross each stage every 15 minutes, and the stage crossings will be live-streamed, so guests back home can watch as well.
The traditional graduation ceremony would have about 5,000 graduates participate, Wilhelm-Barr said, so “it’s a really strong number participating.”
About 80 percent of this year’s stage crossers are 2021 grads, she said.
Wilhelm-Barr said the stage crossings have been received well, especially the prospect of a shorter ceremony and a bit more stage time.
“This is a personal moment for your graduate specifically. People are seeing the silver lining,” she said. “It’s a nice individual moment that they can celebrate as a family.”
But “we do plan to still hold a ceremony in 2022 at Memorial Stadium, and we plan to invite 2020 and 2021 graduates as well,” she said.
The UI will also be holding a virtual commencement celebration at noon, May 15, as it did last year.
Senior Arnoldo Ayala, from Aurora, said he was on the commencement committee and advocated for an in-person commencement.
“I would’ve loved for it to be a ceremony,” he said. “I figured it would be great for us to do small, little ceremonies. Obviously I’m still grateful we still get some (in-person) experience.”
Graduates were initially only allowed two guests, but that was later updated to four. That will allow Ayala’s two siblings to join his parents for the stage crossing.
“I would love to have my grandparents there, especially from my mom’s side since I’m their first grandchild to graduate,” he said. Still, “I’m grateful to get to have some type of graduation experience.”
Senior Cody Bainbridge, from Fairmount, will be joined by his parents and two sisters.
“Ultimately I’m excited to be graduating, and when it comes to the stage crossing, I think it’s nice that we get to do something, as opposed to last year,” he said. “In a sense, it’s kind of fortunate to be avoiding” the big ceremony, “but in another sense, that is kind of a big part of the experience to be missing out on.”
Illinois State wraps up its stage crossings today, and spokesman Eric Jome said they’ve been going smoothly since they began April 22.
About 3,000 graduates registered for the stage crossings, with about 450 of those being graduates from 2020.
Up to 40 graduates crossed the stage at Redbird Arena per hour, in a process similar to the UI’s.
“Pomp and circumstance is playing on a loop, so it does give the ambiance (of a traditional ceremony), and the stage is all set up the same way it would be for a regular graduation,” Jome said. “Students have commented that it would be nice to be in here with a large crowd, but students also like that it’s a little more individualized and slower paced and not quite as crowded.”
After leaving the stage, there are photos opportunities with cardboard cutouts of ISU’s mascot Reggie Redbird and President Larry Dietz.
“Graduates and families are in there for probably up to a half hour, but it’s all kind of spaced out, so there’s plenty of room,” Jome said. “They have time to enjoy it, but it also does move along.”
Kevin Goffard walked the stage on April 24, a couple weeks before he successfully defended his master’s thesis.
“It went fantastic,” Goffard said. “Everything ran smooth.”
He also received his undergraduate degree from ISU, and for that ceremony, “we walked across the stage in 15 seconds, and it was over.”
“Here you got to take your time, take your pictures, and we had a bunch of photo opportunities afterwards,” Goffard said. “I was able to take pictures with my family members and a cutout of Reggie Redbird and President Dietz.”
Goffard said he missed being able to shake Dietz’s hand as he crossed the stage, but “I thought it was great.”
He said his extended family would’ve liked to have been there in person, but they were able to watch the livestream.
“I was grateful that they came up with something,” Goffard said. “I totally understand why we couldn’t have a large gathering, so I’m grateful that they did something else.”