URBANA — Days after announcing that all University of Illinois students must be fully vaccinated before coming to campus, President Tim Killeen has more news to share: The campus bubble is quickly approaching herd immunity.
“Our surveys have been very encouraging; a large proportion of our campus communities are either vaccinated, intend to get vaccinated or will get vaccinated if they have to,” Killeen told the University Senates Conference on Thursday. “We’re at the mythological herd-immunity level in our campus communities, pretty much already.”
That last group of people — the “I’ll do it if I have to” crowd — constitutes about 7 percent of campus, according to monthly surveys the UI collected.
That’s whom the announcement is truly targeting.
Still, Killeen is keen to clarify that student vaccinations are a requirement, not “mandatory,” and there’s a difference.
“There are reasons individuals may not be able to be vaccinated, and that’s the word we use: ‘able,’” he said. “There may be scientific issues of morbidities or immune system deficiencies that preclude getting vaccinated.
“We didn’t use the word ‘mandate’ deliberately, and we didn’t have a list of sanctions that would lop off heads. We require it so there’s the sense of a fully vaccinated student body.”
Those present at the meeting asked why the vaccination requirement hasn’t yet extended to faculty and staff.
The main reason is timing, Killeen said. Though guidance is on the way for staff and faculty, UI administrators prioritized the student requirement to give people time to get two doses and a few weeks more for the vaccines to become fully effective ahead of the first day of classes.
The student demographic is lagging behind the rest of campus in vaccination rate.
“We found in our surveys that staff and our faculty are significantly vaccinated already, well above the 18-to-26-year-old cohort, so the degree of urgency is stronger in that (student) cohort,” Killeen said.
Additionally, there are 51 employee bargaining units on campus, and a vaccine requirement is another workplace condition to hammer out, Killeen said.
Since the surveys only extended to last year’s campus community, outgoing Executive Vice President Barb Wilson emphasized the need to warn incoming freshmen and ensure that they are all vaccinated.
There are still accommodations being made for students and faculty who cannot return “for whatever reason,” but the base expectation is for all staff and students to come back to campus, Killeen said.
Regardless, the UI team is prepared if things go south. Killeen said with the delta variant dominating spots like the U.K., the UI won’t be disassembling its SHIELD team’s capabilities anytime soon.
Killeen said he will also keep testing regularly despite being fully vaccinated, but probably not at the typical twice-a-week level.
The SHEILD program has already established testing locations at 300 sites across Illinois, along with six labs in other parts of the country.
“Our campus modeling shows that there’s a big difference with an unvaccinated population of, say, 30 to 40 percent, or even 20 percent, because the delta variant is gaining traction everywhere you look,” Killeen said. “If we get into a situation like (the U.K.), we may have to go back into a mode where everyone gets tested twice a week.”