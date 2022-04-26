URBANA — The President of the University of Illinois system is isolating after contracting COVID-19.
UI President Tim Killeen tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, the UI announced via mass email on Tuesday.
“My infection is an unfortunate reminder that the virus remains with us and that all of us must continue to take it seriously, remain vigilant and take reasonable precautions to prevent its spread,” Killeen said in a statement. “I am thankful to be fully vaccinated and doubly-boosted, and, thus far, my symptoms have been relatively mild.”
While he recuperates, the president will work at home, the email said. His wife, Dr. Roberta Johnson Killeen “is taking care of him, and has so far tested negative for the virus.”
It’s unclear if this is Killeen's first bout with COVID-19. He made a public appearance as recently as Wednesday evening, during the Ebertfest reception hosted in a tent outside his Florida Avenue home.