CHAMPAIGN — The U.S. is headed for a tenfold increase in daily COVID-19 infections in just a month if steps aren’t taken now, a University of Illinois mechanical science and engineering professor emeritus has projected.
Ty Newell said infections across the nation are already increasing at a rate of more than 40,000 a day and are on track to grow to 400,000 a day by August if there isn’t a noticeable change in social-distancing practices combined with a reduction in disease-transmission efficiency.
The U.S. must begin now to effectively control and manage COVID-19 to avoid overwhelming medical providers and to reduce stress on essential workers, he said.
“If no effective action is implemented by the end of July, we will experience an infection tsunami,” he warned in a paper on his projections.
It hasn’t just been reopenings to blame for the uptick. Weather conditions and poor ventilation in many buildings also help account for surges in the north and south, Newell said.
When Northern states were getting hit harder, it was colder and people were mostly indoors, while warmer temperatures in the South drove more people outdoors, he said.
As warmer weather in the South started driving people back indoors, “you started seeing resurgence again,” he said.
Northern states shouldn’t be lulled into thinking they’ve defeated COVID-19, Newell warned.
“In fact, as hot and humid weather conditions move north, the summer infection surge will move north as Northern state residents move indoors to avoid hot weather,” he wrote.
Newell has advised six steps for homes and businesses to follow if the U.S. is going to reverse the current trajectory. Among them: increasing fresh-air ventilation until indoor carbon-dioxide concentration is kept below 800 parts per million.
Typical levels in buildings are 1,000 to 1,200 parts per million, with many buildings at even higher levels than that, he said.
“We need to increase ventilation,” Newell said.
He also advises recirculating indoor air through a MERV 13 or greater filter.
The typical filter in buildings is designed to keep heating and cooling coils clean, but not to keep out particles that people inside the buildings shouldn’t be breathing in, he said.
Newell also urged considering adding ultraviolet germicidal irradiation for additional protection.
Three more steps for businesses and public gathering spaces, he said:
— Consider ultraviolet-germicidal-irradiation surface sanitizing in addition to the standard disinfecting and cleaning.
— Encourage staff, customers, visitors and others to wear face masks.
— Stay away — much farther away than 6 feet — from anyone who isn’t wearing a mask. Studies have shown viral droplets carry in the air much farther than 6 feet, he said.
Waiting until the end of July to take any action will result in a growth approaching 25 million total infections during the fall, Newell has projected.
Taking immediate action in early July could keep total infections below 5 million and new infections below 50,000 a day, including the impact of reopening schools and businesses, he said.
“These are horrific numbers, but much better than 400,000 new infections per day,” Newell wrote.
He also warned the U.S. will need to tough it out for the next two to three weeks before seeing any improvement from immediate action.
“COVID-19 moves with the momentum of a steamroller. One week of disease incubation followed by a two-week infectious period preordains the trajectory we are currently following,” he wrote. “Action now will require two to three weeks before we see the impact of our actions.
“The longer we wait, the more difficult it will be to slow the steamroller down.”