URBANA — The University of Illinois is expecting to receive its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccines this week, but Chancellor Robert Jones said in a mass email that it won’t be widely available until the spring.
As of Monday, 564 people in Champaign County have received vaccines, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
“CUPHD has told us that the university will likely receive its first allotment within the coming week,” Jones wrote. “Based on the CDC guidelines, our first community members to receive them will be healthcare workers.”
The UI will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for who will get the vaccine next.
“CUPHD does not anticipate the vaccine being widely available until spring,” Jones wrote. “Until then, please be patient while we work with CUPHD to offer the vaccine to as many people in our university community as we are able.”
Employees will be notified by their unit when they’re eligible for the vaccine, and students will be contacted by the McKinley Health Center when eligible.
Jones encouraged the campus community to keep their guard up.
“The distribution of a vaccine is welcome news, but we must still continue to be diligent as ever in safety precautions during the upcoming holiday season, including regular COVID-19 testing,” he wrote.
The UI’s COVID-19 webpage says that at least for now, people who receive the vaccine will have to continue getting tested.
“Until the medical community has a better understanding of the impact of the vaccine in preventing disease spread, you still have to follow all university COVID-19 testing requirements,” it reads. “Currently, receiving a vaccine will not affect your building access status.”