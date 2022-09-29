CHAMPAIGN — Combining the widespread use of booster shots with a couple of protective measures more commonly used earlier in the pandemic could help reduce COVID-19 deaths in upcoming months, new research from the University of Illinois suggests.
With an upswing in cases projected for this fall, that means getting up to date on booster shots without delay and — at certain times only — resuming the use of face masks and social distancing, according to Alicia Kraay, a UI epidemiology professor and lead author of the research published earlier this month.
Resuming those interventions specifically when transmission is high, as opposed to all the time, could have an effect, she said.
“What the paper shows is we don’t want to just cloister ourselves forever, because what ends up happening is people can have lower immunity,” Kraay said.
Since the start of the pandemic, 1.05 million people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19, nearly 35,000 of them Illinois residents.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced Champaign County’s latest (and 307th) death, a man in his 80s, on Wednesday.
While new infections in the state have slowed in recent weeks, Illinois still had 62 COVID-19 deaths between Sept. 16 and 23, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Kraay said the goal of the research, in part, was to look at what can be expected to happen with COVID-19 going forward and what can be done about it.
She and fellow researchers used national data and a transmission model in which people were classified in seven categories based on their disease status and risk of getting it — susceptible, latently infected, symptomatic, asymptomatic, hospitalized, recovered or deceased — with people also classified by their vaccine status.
Using the model, they predicted a COVID-19 rebound in June as interventions were relaxed and immunity waned, and seasonal changes are expected to produce a new transmission wave this fall.
“The severity of this autumn transmission wave will depend on the implementation and uptake of public-health interventions over the coming months as well as ongoing variant evolution,” their journal article states.
“In the absence of a new immune variant emerging that has increased transmissibility, high uptake of booster doses could reduce cumulative deaths between March 2022 and January 2023 by 20 percent while also reducing the intensity of the autumn surge.”
Combining the use of booster doses with interventions such as masking and distancing could have an even greater impact, reducing cumulative deaths by up to 30 percent, the research suggests.
It’s not just about rising numbers of cases but whether those cases are manageable, Kraay said.
For example, as cases started to surge on the UI campus after students returned, masking in classrooms was suggested to help get the spread under control.
“That was a warning sign,” she said. “We don’t want to wait till we are overwhelmed.”
Along the same line, getting booster shots now, ahead of a surge, could also have an impact, she said.
“We don’t want to wait on boosters until transmission is high,” Kraay said.
Much has been learned in the first two years of the pandemic about how and when to use certain interventions such as distancing and masking, she said.
For example, there’s a risk difference between going into a large store at a time of day when it isn’t crowded and going into a crowded restaurant, she said.