CHAMPAIGN — Instead of taking administrators to Chicago, the University of Illinois’ UI Ride buses are now providing free Wi-Fi to Champaign-Urbana neighborhoods with low connectivity.
The buses are being parked for three-hour blocks in Ivanhoe Estates, Northwood Estates and Woodland Acres in Urbana and the Shadow Wood Mobile Home Park in Champaign.
The service launched last week in a test phase and officially on Monday.
“During the test phase, approximately 10 people used the service spread across three days,” said Brad Trankina, the IT director for UI’s Facilities & Services. “The 20th was the first official day in service and we saw approximately 10 connections. We believe there is more need and expect to see an increase in use as more people learn about this service.”
Trankina said multiple people helped get the project running quickly.
“Tracy Smith with Technology Services at the University of Illinois has been working on a project to provide internet access to Illinois residents across the state. We had a few conversations last week and decided that the UI Ride buses with onboard wireless could help the effort,” he said. “From that conversation, we reached out to colleagues across the University and were able to put a project together. Pete Varney from F&S quickly agreed to use the buses and worked with his team to schedule drivers and provide for the operational needs of the project.”
During a virtual press briefing, Unit 4 Superintendent Susan Zola said the district mapped out where the buses and other hotspots would be needed.
“We did sort of a heat map of accessibility and where Wi-Fi existed, and then we used that heat-map data to guide where we wanted to place hotspots,” Zola said.
In addition to the UI Ride buses, Wi-Fi hotspots are available at Blair Park in Urbana, at the UI parking lot at First Street and Kirby Avenue in Champaign, and at the Champaign and Urbana libraries on their existing free networks.
“It’s probably been one of the most clear awarenesses of the digital divide that we experience in our community,” Zola said. “So not only just having access to a computer, but having access to internet.”
To connect to the UI Ride Wi-Fi buses, guests can choose the “IllinoisPublic” Wi-Fi network.
Users are encouraged to maintain social distance with other residents who may be using the Wi-Fi, stay within 60 feet of the hotspots for a solid connection and limit their activity to work- or school-related subjects.