URBANA — More than 30,000 Illinoisans with COVID-19 could’ve died by now had residents not heeded the governor’s stay-at-home order, according to one of the models used by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and which was developed by two University of Illinois scientists.
Instead, 1,688 Illinoisans have died, though physicist Nigel Goldenfeld and bioengineering Professor Sergei Maslov said at Thursday’s press conference that deaths could quickly ramp up again if restrictions are removed.
“Unlike the first wave, which may have started from only a few individuals, the second wave would be started by thousands of infected people,” Maslov said. “When we simulated this scenario, as requested by the governor’s team, we saw a drastic rise in the number of hospital and ICU admissions and death. The second wave would quickly surpass the ability of our hospital system to respond.”
And he said the model indicates that the number of people infected with the coronvirus is “at least 10 times larger than the number of new positive tests announced every day” because of limited testing capacity.
So far, 36,934 people have tested positive in Illinois, including 1,826 in the past day.
Pritzker said he convened a group of experts from the Chicago and Illinois departments of public health, outside consulting groups, Northwestern University and the University of Chicago and the UI to share data and compare models.
“The findings we’re discussing today about the state of Illinois were put together by some of the best scientists, doctors, researchers from some of those great institutions,” Pritzker said.
Goldenfeld and Maslov’s model indicates that Illinois is currently around the peak of its first wave, while Chicago’s suggests the peak could come some time in May.
Goldenfeld said this is in part because the UI model assumes the coronavirus will fade during the warmer summer months, while the Chicago model doesn’t.
“If we are wrong about this, then our predictions will be too optimistic,” he said. “If we are right about the seasonal forcing, there is still a downside because it means that after the summer, the virus will start to become more effective, and the COVID-19 epidemic will restart.”
Goldenfeld said the group of modelers hopes to achieve “consensus on the main trends and take home messages, not exact agreement about numbers.”
Given his background, Goldenfeld compared modeling the new coronavirus to modeling a rocket in flight.
It’s like modelling a rocket that “you don’t know where it started from, in what direction it was pointing, and how much fuel is onboard the rocket, and you can’t even see the rocket,” he said. “It’s not rocket science. It’s harder.”