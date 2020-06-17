URBANA — Following approval last week from the University of Illinois board of trustees, the Urbana campus’s academic Senate voted Wednesday to drop the admissions requirement of an ACT or SAT score for the fall semester of 2021.
The Springfield and Chicago campuses had already approved the one-time waiver.
At the senate’s executive committee meeting Wednesday, Chairman Rob Kar said that a web survey of senators found that only 4 percent who responded were completely opposed to the proposal, while the vast majority supported it without any changes.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, ACT and SAT test dates have been canceled throughout the spring and might not return until September, and plans for at-home testing this summer were scrapped, administrators said at last week’s board meeting.
The feedback from senators will be passed on to UI President Tim Killeen and Chancellor Robert Jones, who will now formally implement the one-time policy change for undergraduates.
While most were in support of the one-time policy, Kar said some senators were in favor of a broader look at the UI’s standardized testing requirements and some wanted to make clear that the fall 2021 change is not the broader look.
The UI joins several other universities that have made the standardized tests optional for fall 2021, including Harvard, Penn, Cornell, Washington, Indiana, Virginia and Michigan State.
Several universities have permanently dropped the testing requirement, as some have argued the tests aren’t a good predictor of student success and reflect more on students’ ability to take tests and afford expensive test prep.
The test makers argue that while making the test optional increases applications, it doesn’t increase the diversity of those who ultimately enroll.
The UI Senate executive committee also heard another update on the campus’s plans for fall.
Brian Brauer, associate director of the Illinois Fire Service Institute, said professors and bosses will need to stop encouraging perfect attendance and instead urge students and employees to stay home if they don’t feel well.
He said basic measures such as social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks are still the most effective methods for preventing a massive outbreak.
The UI has been issuing face masks to employees returning to campus this summer, Brauer said.
“We’ve issued 36,000 face coverings,” he said. “We have pushed out enough face coverings for every summer employee to have four face coverings and every fall employee to have at least three.”
Now, they’re working on having enough for students and to replace any lost masks. To encourage distancing, Brauer said start times may need to be staggered so everyone doesn’t arrive to work at the same time, and elevators should label how many can ride at once.
He said it may be a challenge to enforce compliance without receiving pushback.
“We have the opportunity to mandate face coverings for employees. … We have that same ability to control what people wear when they’re on our campus as students,” he said. “But I worry about the more draconian we go with trying to enforce that, the more pushback we’re going to get.”
Asked by Professor Joyce Tolliver whether the UI could require employees or students to take COVID-19 tests, Brauer said it’s unclear.
“Once you get into testing, whether you’re collecting blood, saliva or brain matter from the back of somebody’s nose, you run into patient privacy issues,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot of things we talk about on any of the steering committee or other committee topics that there’s not somebody from legal raising their hand saying, ‘I’ll look into that.’ And I know that question has been asked.”