URBANA — Members of the University of Illinois academic senate were overwhelmingly opposed to a resolution calling for the administration to end the semester early in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and the executive committee did not move forward with the proposal at its meeting Friday.
The administration had already indicated it has no plans to end the semester early.
Of the 178 senators who responded, only 13 percent indicated they supported the resolution as a whole, and less than 20 percent said they could support ending the semester early.
“As expected, the Senate overwhelmingly supported what the administration is doing with that issue,” said law Professor Rob Kar, chairman of the executive committee.
“While we are disappointed that the Senate disapproved of some of our recommendations, we do believe that the resolution has helped to initiate critical conversations about the university’s response to COVID-19,” said African-American studies Professor Erik McDuffie, one of the resolution’s sponsors.
Another sponsor, Asian-American studies Professor A. Naomi Paik, acknowledged the “wide opposition” to ending the semester early, which she admitted was “a radical proposal,” but she encouraged the senate to consider other aspects of the wide-ranging resolution.
McDuffie and Paik brought forward the resolution because they were concerned about how the move to online classes would impact first-generation and low-income students, in particular their ability to connect to Wi-Fi and study in a private space.
The resolution also called on the administration to pay full wages to its employees, which the university is already doing; prorate tuition and fees; and roll back the 33 percent increase in student health insurance premiums that was recently passed by UI trustees.
Despite not moving forward with the resolution, Kar said that “consultation with the Senate led to some ideas and input on broader topics that the administration may find useful.”
In its response to the proposed resolution, the UI administration said it has been working with students who don’t have internet or computer access, shipping hardware if necessary or directing them to providers that are offering free access during the pandemic.
So far, about 60 students have requested technological assistance, UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said during Friday’s meeting, and the administration is trying to find more ways to contact students who need help.
“We have sent something to every student who’s (on) Pell (grants), every Illinois Promise student,” she said. “We’ve reached out in many, many ways.”
The senators also provided suggestions on how to get more students to read the many massmails that have been sent out in recent weeks.
“I, quite frankly, don’t think students care about getting COVID well-wishes from the university,” student senator Susan Zhou said. “We would like a bullet list of the information that we need to know, and then leave the mass mail at that.”