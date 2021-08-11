URBANA — Louise Donahue (University of Illinois Class of 1976) and some other Daily Illini alums had booked more than 40 rooms at the Illini Union Hotel for a reunion from Sept. 10-12.
Then Monday, some dispiriting news: All of the hotel’s reservations were canceled through Sept. 15, and the booking agent wasn’t sure why.
On Tuesday, a clearer answer emerged: Through at least Sept. 15, the hotel’s 70-plus rooms will be used as a quarantine and isolation facility for the university.
The decision came in just the last week, UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler, after consultation with the Champaign- Urbana Public Health District, in light of the rapid pace of spread in the community and a record-size freshman class.
“We are working with local hotels to relocate some of the reservations, and we will monitor the situation and adjust accordingly as the semester progresses,” Kaler said.
The union’s hotel was used for the same purpose for all of last academic year, said Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the health district.
“When we spoke with the university in early summer, based on the number of cases, we were not expecting needing additional space,” Vaid said. “But with the rise in number of cases and expectation that we have still not seen the peak of the wave we’re seeing right now, it’s better to have a plan B in place.”
With university housing nearing 100 percent capacity, the health district won’t have the same amount of in-hall spaces for student quarantine and isolation.
The health district also used free hotel spaces for isolation last year, but the return to in-person activities has left many locations booked to the brim.
The hotel doesn’t charge guests until they check in, so refunds won’t be an issue.
Kaler said it’s still unclear how many reservations will be canceled as university officials reach out to those who’ve booked rooms.
The cancellations will run through some landmark early-semester events, like Move-In Week and the football team’s home opener against Nebraska on Aug. 28.
Might they go further?
“Like everyone, we can’t predict the future, but we’re doing what we can to be prepared to support our students,” Kaler said.
Vaid doesn’t expect the need for isolation spaces to go away in the middle of the semester, unless cases “magically” return to the early-summer levels, he said.
The main thing for patrons to understand, Vaid said: None of this was planned, and it’s all because of the intensity of the delta variant’s spread.
“As for the guidance at the federal level and state level, everything changed in a matter of weeks, plus there’s a record number of enrollment this year with a lot of international students coming in,” Vaid said. “The priority of campus is the health and safety of students.”
On campus, there’s an ominous trend: 48 positive COVID-19 tests in the last week, and several of the highest single-day positivity rates since September 2020.
The week’s numbers come from 6,000 tests, but these trends have arisen before students officially started moving in.
As for Donahue and her Daily Illini crew, they’ve managed to pivot.
They quickly booked spots at TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Campustown and the Hampton Inn on University Avenue, and Donahue expects to be able to accommodate all the reunion attendees.
The former Daily Illini news editor said she “feels sorry” for all the other folks with reservations canceled. Donahue had already postponed her reunion for a year.
But she sees the university’s side of it, too.
“I sympathize with anyone keeping track of a situation that’s constantly changing, and I think the university has done as well as anybody,” Donahue said.
Her group plans to visit Gregory Hall, the paper’s new offices in the basement of the YMCA and Papa Del’s, among other spots.
“You can’t get pizza like that anywhere else,” she said.