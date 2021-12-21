URBANA — With rising cases, omicron surging and holiday travel in mind, the University of Illinois’ chief COVID-19 advisers were unanimous in their message to the UI administration: Test everyone as they return to campus in January.
The SHIELD scientific advisory committee includes professors from every wing of the school’s COVID-19 response: test developers Martin Burke, Paul Hergenrother and Timothy Fan, Safer Illinois app-developer Bill Sullivan and virus modelers/trackers Ahmed Elbanna and Rebecca Smith.
The UI took those words to heart, issuing a new edict on Monday: The first week of spring classes will be held online, and all students, faculty and staff members — including the fully vaccinated — must test negative twice, at least three days apart, before they’re granted access to campus buildings.
Why didn’t the UI do this in the fall? Smith, an epidemiologist, explained.
“Last semester, we didn’t have omicron, and we were feeling confident the vaccinated people were going to be mostly protected,” she said.
Today, delta is surging in the region and Champaign County, and hospital totals are beginning to match the figures from last winter when vaccines weren’t available.
Early research shows that the omicron variant spreads fast and vaccines are less protective against it. The CDC said on Monday that the new variant comprises 73 percent of new cases in the U.S.
“The concern is that we expect omicron to come back to campus, if it is not already here,” Smith said. “We have not confirmed its presence yet, but because of the speed it spreads we have to be careful of finding those cases.”
With the first week of now-virtual classes set for Jan. 18-21, here’s what students, faculty and staff have to do before beginning in-person activities on Jan. 24.
For undergrads:
- Upload a negative off-campus test for COVID-19 within three days of returning to campus.
- Wait at least three days, then receive another negative result from an on-campus test before Jan. 21.
For faculty, graduate students and staff:
Receive two negative on-campus test results, at least three days apart, before returning to work in January. Preferably before Jan. 15 to avoid the undergraduate student rush.
Students staying in town over break or who don’t have adequate testing at home can use the on-campus tests for both required results.
And unvaccinated students and staff are still required to test every other day to maintain building access.
The university is “still considering” whether to require booster shots for next semester, Chancellor Robert Jones said in a mass-email on Monday. For now, the extra shot is “strongly recommended” for eligible students and staff.
“I know that everyone is tired from the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on our lives. I hope you know that we do not make COVID-19 decisions lightly.” Jones said. “At the same time, it is my responsibility to do everything I can to maximize your safety and experience at this university, and if that means additional COVID-19 restrictions because of new variants or any other developments, then we are prepared to make those decisions.”
UI senior Taylor Roylance is ready to get her two tests prior to the semester. It’s similar to what she did last spring, when the UI delayed the semester by a week.
“I understand the sentiment,” she said. “One test to protect Urbana-Champaign and another to protect our school.”
She would’ve appreciated some advance notice prior to winter break, though, or a list of free to low-cost testing sites for the most common student hometowns to fulfill the off-campus test.
And Roylance worries that the testing sites on-campus, which have dwindled in number this year, could get overcrowded come January.
“Are they planning on opening more centers to combat this?” she said.
The last week of on-campus testing yielded the most cases all semester. In all, 327 new cases were detected on campus from 15,347 tests.
The school’s rolling seven-day positivity rate was up to 2.13 percent after Sunday’s data — a new high, albeit on a smaller, more targeted sample of students, faculty and staff.
As of Monday, 95 percent of campus is fully vaccinated.
With many of those folks heading home for the holidays, Smith advised: get a vaccine or a booster, wear masks when you can, meet in well-ventilated spaces or outdoors when possible, and make sure to test right before big gatherings.
And remember, the nation’s health-care workers are a new level of exhausted.
“We know how to deal with a new strain of COVID, but the strain on the people, there’s only so much we can do,” Smith said.
“As bad it was last winter, these workers have just run a marathon.”