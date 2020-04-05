URBANA — While the University of Illinois campus may be quiet since most students have gone home, the Student Legal Services office has been busy dealing with lease issues.
Attorneys on its staff have been operating out of their homes for the last three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Tom Betz, directing attorney.
“Many students want out of leases because they are not in town,” said Betz. “We are admonishing students to pay the rent as the website shows.”
He reminds all renters not to confuse Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 crisis with a pass on paying rent.
Other tips, reminders from Betz and his staff:
— A lease is a binding contract for both the landlord and tenant.
— As long as the landlord is providing habitable housing, the tenant must pay rent.
— You will still owe all rent due for the remainder of the lease period, whether you are living in the unit or not.
— Not paying your rent will lead to a five-day notice demanding payment. Failure to pay in five days will lead to the right of landlord to demand possession in court.
— In Champaign County, the sheriff is not serving civil process/eviction summons to court while the courthouse is closed. The court will reopen.
— Interest will accumulate for late and unpaid rent along with court costs and attorney fees.
— There are some landlords that will turn your nonpayment of rent over to collection agencies and credit agencies, which may destroy your credit rating.
Student Legal Services will be closed to walk-in traffic at least until the end of April, but they are available during regular business hours at 217-333-9053 or studentlegalservice@illinois.edu.