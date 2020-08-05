URBANA — While University of Illinois students won’t be able to move into the dorms until Aug. 16, some are beginning to drop off materials in their room this week.
The early drop-offs are meant to reduce crowding during move-in and are by appointment only.
During drop-offs and move-in, face coverings must be worn, only two people can help and elevators will be limited to one family at a time.
“It’s going to be a lot different,” Mike DeLorenzo, chairman of the UI’s COVID-19 steering committee, said Monday on WDWS’ “A Penny for Your Thoughts.”
Students will also make appointments to move in during an expanded move-in week before classes begin Aug. 24.
“You’ll be limited (in) the number of people that can move in with you, and people will have to sign up for a time period to move in. So it’s basically to spread out the move-in process,” DeLorenzo said. “It’s a huge rush, usually, on move-in day, so this is simply to spread that out.”
Before students check in, they’ll have to take a saliva-based COVID-19 test. They’ll then get a room key and a health kit with face coverings, hand sanitizer, wipes, a thermometer and a “clean key” that can be used to open doors and touch screens without direct contact.
The dorms will be all double and single occupancy, with “more singles than in the past,” DeLorenzo said. “We won’t be doing the quads or the … triples that we’ve done in the past.”
About 5 percent of dorm rooms have been set aside for those who have to quarantine, administrators said. During the semester, students and employees on campus will be tested twice a week.
About two-thirds of their classes will be online, and about a third will be either in-person or a mix of the two.
And after Thanksgiving break, classes will move entirely online for the last week of classes and exams, the UI announced Monday.